advertisement

On January 16, 2020, Lev Parnas, the American businessman who allegedly worked with President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani to pressure Ukraine to investigate the President’s political rivals, appeared on “The Rachel Maddow Show “to recount her version of events which leads to the President’s removal. While Trump would later say “I don’t know who this man is,” the photographic record seems to tell a different story.

As Parnas’ name has gone from obscurity to infamy, photographs showing Parnas with various members of the Trump family, the Trump administration and the President himself have started to circulate on social media. While most of these images are authentic, some social media users have attempted to strengthen the bond between Trump and Parnas by sharing a photo that allegedly showed Parnas and Trump at a family birthday party when their children were young. :

advertisement

The claim that the man in this photo is Lev Parnas is not based on any credible information. This claim is based solely on the notion that the man in the photo has a passing resemblance to Parnas. However, the name of Parnas was not attached to this photo until nearly three decades after it was taken. And from what we can say, Parnas is too young to be the man pictured here.

This photograph was not taken at a party for “Lev’s child”. It was actually taken in 1990 at a birthday party for Trump’s son Eric, who had just turned 6. The photo received media attention in 2017 with the release of the book “Raising Trump” by Ivana Trump, the president’s first wife.

ABC News published this photo in an article on the book with the caption: “Ivana Trump shares a family photo of Eric Trump’s sixth birthday party at the Plaza Hotel in New York in 1990.”

Here is the full photo:

Parnas was born in 1972 and would have been around 18 when this photo was taken. However, the man in this photo appears to be much older than a teenager. In comparison, Donald Trump, born in 1946, was around 44 years old when this photograph was taken.

Some social media users have highlighted a report in the New Yorker to reinforce the claim that Parnas is the man in this photo. While the New Yorker reported that Parnas started selling Trump Organization co-ops for Kings Highway Realty at the age of 16, there is no evidence that Parnas had a familiar relationship with the Trump family at the time. In fact, Parnas said that, although he did occasionally meet Trump at events in New York over the years, he hadn’t known the president before the 2016 presidential campaign (we are the ones emphasizing):

Parnas quickly became a regular at Trump rallies and other rallies. “I started to give. We have started helping to raise funds, ”he said. Little by little, Parnas said he got to know other Trump donors, including Tommy Hicks, Jr., a Texas private equity investor who is close to Donald Trump, Jr. (Hicks has since become the Republican National Committee co-chair.) “We have become a big family,” said Parnas. “You have to understand, he didn’t have a real campaign, a traditional campaign. It was makeup, you know. Like it or not, you understand what it is. It was more like, you know, we were constantly hustling each other because it was the same people, there weren’t many of us. ” Parnas told me that he had “met” Trump “many times” at events in New York over the years, but that they did not know each other until the 2016 campaign. (Trump recently distanced himself from Parnas and (businessman Igor) Fruman, saying, “I don’t know these gentlemen. Now, I may have a picture with them, because I have a photo with everyone. “)

In summary, the claim that the image above shows Parnas with the assets at a family birthday party in the 1990s is not supported by evidence. This claim is based solely on the notion that the man depicted and Parnas have a passing resemblance to each other. However, Parnas was only 18 years old at the time this photo was taken (while the man in the photo looks much older), his name was not attached to this image until she becomes a political weapon 30 years later, and Parnas himself said he did not do it. Don’t know Trump until 2015.

advertisement