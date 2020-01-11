advertisement

An image supposed to show an unusual wood pattern under the bark of a burnt tree elicits a wide range of reactions (and humorous comments) every time it circulates on social networks:

We were unable to definitively determine whether this is a true photograph of a burnt tree with such a motif. What we can say is that although this image may look like a spewing oozing tree, the photograph may well be real.

One of the reasons why he is skeptical is that he recalls a famous joke of April Fool pulled by the BBC in 1957, when the respected media published a video report on an annual harvest of spaghetti:

Although the recent image of the tree may recall the famous “spaghetti tree hoax”, the image does not come from the BBC.

As far as we can tell, this photograph was first published on the Internet on October 12, 2019, when it was shared with the “Mildly Interesting” section of Reddit. At the time, the image was captioned: “The wood in this tree looks like spaghetti and tomato sauce.” Reddit user “AwayState” did not provide much more information than to say that the family dog ​​often barks on this tree when it is hungry:

Funny note: Whenever my dog ​​is hungry, he runs outside and barks on this tree often biting him until I bring him back and feed him.

One theory is that this image shows a wooden burl, a growth in a tree that causes grain to distort. We found several images of a wooden magnifying glass that resemble the “spaghetti” patterns shown in the image above.

Here is a video showing a plate of walnut magnifying glass:

The user, Hunski Hardwoods, explained on his website:

A magnifying glass is a tree growth in which the grain has grown distorted. It is generally found on the trunk, at the base of the tree, and sometimes underground in the form of a rounded outgrowth. It is caused by some kind of stress, such as an injury, a virus, a fungus, an insect infestation, or mold growth. Bramble wood is the wood that is harvested from this growth, and it holds hidden treasures of unusual design.

The brambles give a wood with unique patterns, much appreciated for its beauty. It is appreciated and sought after by artists, furniture makers and sculptors. Bramble wood can be found in many species of trees and is used in the manufacture of furniture, various types of veneers, inlays, wood turning, butts, firearms and other household items.

We also contacted Morton Arboretum in Chicago for an opinion on the image above. They agreed that it could show a wooden magnifying glass, but also proposed another theory:

It may be a magnifying glass. However, I think it is more likely the top of a branch union with the trunk. The tortuous woodgrain pattern that turns into a straight woodgrain is what we often see at the top of unions. I have attached some photos that I took a few years ago that show a similar pattern. It would be nice to have another photo further on so that I can see for sure that this is a branch union.

In short, we do not know exactly if the viral photography is authentic. While this may be the work of Photoshop, it can likely be a real photograph of unusual patterned wood under the bark of a tree.

