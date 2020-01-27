advertisement

Not surprisingly, during the television debate last week between Taoiseach and Fine Gael’s leader, Leo Varadkar, and his Fianna Fáil counterpart, Micheál Martin, the focus was on housing.

During the discussion about how they would help first-time buyers – and under the charge of the “auction policy” – Taoiseach and Martin exchanged views on the extent of home ownership.

Martin claimed, “We have had the lowest level of home ownership in this country since 1971, and I believe that is something that you (the government) helped create”.

In the middle of this sentence, Varadkar mixed with moderator Pat Kenny: “By the way, these numbers are controversial.”

So this exchange has produced two claims.

The first claim is Martin’s claim that the home ownership rate has dropped to its lowest level since 1971, with the claim that the government has contributed. The second is the Taoiseach’s competing claim that these numbers are controversial.

Leo Varadkar, chairman of Taoiseach and Fine Gael, Pat Kenny, and Micheál Martin, chairman of Fianna Fáil, during the debate. Photo: Maxwells / PA Wire

What do they base their claims on?

Fianna Fáil’s press office was asked for evidence to support the allegation. It provided a link to the Central Statistics Office (CSO) figures on changes in rents, home ownership and mortgages based on the results of the 2016 census. Indeed, the most important finding is that home ownership rates are falling.

When Fine Gael was asked to support the Taoiseach claim, Varadkar Fianna Fáil contested “that the decline in home ownership is directly related to Fine Gael.” A party spokesman said CSO data shows that the biggest decline in home ownership was between 2006 and 2011 when Fianna Fáil was in power and a record number of houses were built.

Is that correct?

The headline for the home ownership level supports Martin’s claim that it is at the lowest level since 1971.

Indeed, the CSO’s statement in which the 2016 census results were published indicated that the home ownership rate “fell from 69.7 percent to 67.6 percent, a rate that was last recorded in 1971”.

From 1961, the earliest year for which the CSO published figures until 1991, home ownership rose from 59.8 percent to 79.3 percent. This is not surprising, as much of the state’s social policy in the 20th century aimed to promote home ownership through a range of policies, including buying social housing, cheap grants, tax breaks, and loans.

While the headline reads as Fianna Fáil claims, it should be noted that home ownership in 2011 – the year in which Fine Gael took power under Enda Kenny – actually declined and continued to decline under Fianna Fáil’s watch last two governments.

There is also merit in Fine Gael, which indicates that the greatest decline was in 2006 to 2011 when Fianna Fáil was in power.

During this period, from the peak of the Celtic tiger almost to the bottom of the recession, home ownership rates fell 5 percent from 74.7 percent to 69.7 percent.

There are some nuances when you look at the statistics in more detail, especially the difference between urban and rural numbers.

For the state as a whole, the home ownership rate may be below the 1971 level, but if you look at the numbers for urban property, they are significantly higher in 2016 (59.2 percent) than in 1971 (55.6 percent). although it has dropped from 73.2 percent in 1991.

In 1971, the home ownership rate in rural Ireland was 85.6 percent, while it fell to 82.4 percent in 2016.

judgment

Given what was said during the night, it is clear that data from CSO Martin backs up claims that home ownership is at its lowest since 1971.

His claim that the government contributed to the creation of a low level of home ownership is true in the narrower sense that everyone in political power contributes to the results of political decisions; By that yardstick, we have to look at who was in power at the time of decline.

The biggest drop in home ownership was recorded under Fianna Fáil.

Since much of the decline came before Fine Gael’s takeover, it is doubtful to blame the party too much, and even more so when it comes to Varadkar, who has only been a Taoiseach since 2017.

It should also be borne in mind that Fianna Fáil was in government up to three years after the 1991 statistical high, until the 2011 rate fell below the 1971 level.

Therefore, we find that Martin’s claim is partially true.

Conversely, we could find no evidence that Martin’s home ownership figures are controversial, as Varadkar claimed.

A spokesman for Fine Gael argued that the Taoiseach denied that the decline in home ownership was directly related to Fine Gael. However, this was not clarified during the debate, only as contested.

Given how an ordinary viewer of the debate would have understood the facts based on their reasoning during the debate, the Taoiseach’s claim is wrong.

