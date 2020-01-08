advertisement

Breakfast like a king, lunch like a prince and food like a beggar was once a popular mantra for those who wanted to be healthy.

A good breakfast was considered the best way to prepare for the day, and being hungry was something to avoid. Old rules of what to eat and when to be challenged, and fasting have gained popularity to lose weight. Intermittent fasting, for example, skips one meal a day to give the digestive system more time to do its work. The idea is to eat during an eight-hour window.

Breakfast is very popular and if you look at what is considered the standard rate it may not be a bad idea. The supermarket shelves are teeming with sugary cereal products that could better serve as a dessert.

The obvious exception is porridge, but making it in the morning can take a few precious minutes. Cereal that takes almost no time to get into a bowl of milk promises the benefits without the time.

So what’s in a box of cereal? The traditional recipe is oatmeal with some fruit, nuts and seeds. However, many of the popular cardboard brands available on the market mainly use wheat.

Alpen Original Swiss-Style Muesli uses 39 percent wholegrain wheat and 36 percent wholegrain oat flakes. Whole grains are less refined, more nutritious, and generally a better option for breakfast. There are some hazelnuts, almonds and salt.

Healthier version: Alpen´s No Added Sugar Muesli contains only 7.2 g sugar in one serving

The large red box also contains dried raisins, sugar, skimmed milk powder and milk whey powder, all of which can add to the sweetness. This also means that a 45g serving contains 9.5g sugar before adding milk or other ingredients, which is more than two teaspoons. However, this is relatively low compared to many other brands.

Alpen, a brand of the British favorite Weetabix, also produces its muesli without added sugar. It is rare to find a product that contains “no additional sugar” and is not loaded with additional flavors and sweeteners with a certain shade. However, this is not the case here.

This has 43 percent more whole wheat, a few more oats (37 percent) and more raisins to compensate for the lack of sugar. It sounds very healthy and means that one serving contains only 7.2 g of sugar.

According to the Alps, it is the most popular cereal brand in Great Britain in terms of 2017 sales. This may be partly due to its simplicity, unlike other brands that tend to have a lot of dried fruit.

This includes the Fruit & Nut Muesli from Dunnes Stores, which states on the front of the pack that it is an award winner, without specifying which prize was awarded. It could be for taste, sales, or marketing. The main ingredient is cereal flakes, including wheat, barley and oats.

Then there are dried fruits and some nuts. The product made by Kelkin should taste good because it contains at least four types of sugar: honey, dextrose, glucose syrup and simple sugar. Then there are the additional extras. The sultanas have cottonseed oil. The raisins have sunflower oil and the apricots have sulfur dioxide. The “banana chips” are made from “dried banana, coconut oil, sugar and banana flavor”. It all adds up to 12 g of sugar in a 50 g bowl or three teaspoons of sugar. It may be Moorish, but this breakfast is unlikely to appeal to the health-conscious consumer it is targeting.

Kelkin, owned by the Irish company Valeo Foods, also sells cereals under its own name. His honey crunch has a very similar ingredient list to his Dunnes product and almost as much sugar. Dried fruits are often held responsible for increasing the sugar content in muesli, but also honey, glucose syrup, dextrose, sugar and wheat syrup.

To be fair, Kelkin’s original cereal does not contain added sugar, although the nutritional panel determines that the end product contains as much sugar as the honey crunch. It’s sweet thanks to the dried fruits, which have the advantage of containing fiber. Flahavan’s Hi8 cereal without added sugar also uses dried fruits such as raisins, dates and apricots for the sweetness.

Muesli has been on the table at breakfast for over 100 years because it can be a healthy breakfast option. Be sure to read the label even if you bought it.

