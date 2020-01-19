advertisement

Is God Friended Me New to CBS Tonight? Think of this article as your source and a look into the future.

The last week ended in a way that should inspire you for the future. We know that Alfonse Jefferies is not responsible for running the God Account. Still, Miles is a little closer than before! He found that the hacker is at least linked to the account, but doesn’t know exactly where to find them from here. Still, a hint is still a hint, isn’t it?

Unfortunately you’ll have to wait to see more adventures from Miles, Cara and Rakesh – God Friended Me is not in the air tonight. Instead, you will most likely have to wait until February 16 to see the remaining episodes. CBS don’t want to compete against the NFC championship game tonight, nor do they want to compete against the Super Bowl. (Next week the Grammys will be on the air.) The 16th is the last Sunday without the NFL or a big awards show on the air.

There is something else to consider – a new driving force for Miles. He knows that his sister Ali is sick and will do everything to ensure that she is better. For this reason, he is more willing than before to continue working with the God account. That doesn’t mean that he desperately wants to be associated with it forever, but he would do anything to make sure Ali was better. Expect some emotional things for Ali in the second half, and we expect more movement for Miles and Cara too. She may hate what happened to her stepfather, but Miles shows his heart as he sacrifices his relationship to make sure Ali is okay.

We expect to have more news about the next God Friended Me in the next few weeks – keep an eye out …

