While it is difficult to argue against all of the things Duke basketball head coach Mike Krzyzewski has done and still does, his years as a flagship college coaching have brought his review of his decisions to the test.

Is Mike Krzyzewski, the leader of Duke Basketball, the greatest college coach who has ever screamed, scoffed, and blinded on the way through the hardwood? I would say yes. After all, Trainer K has already won five NCAA tournament titles and was within a shot or rebound or a small but missed thing that ultimately cost him a few more.

I include the last year because if they had reached the final four they would have beaten every other team twice, including Virginia, who would later become the champion. You can still tell it hurts. Even if I didn’t do it, coach K managed to get out of the UNLV in 1990 and lost three title games by a total of 10 points.

The only other realistic candidate would be John Wooden, who won eleven. But does any of us really know who Wooden was different from the titles and the fact that he won half of it with two of the greatest college players of all time, in which only conference champions won the tournament?

Since we tend to believe that what we see with our own eyes is the highest peak that anyone can ever hope for, we value today’s achievements over what has been done in the recent past. If we have never seen any of it, it might as well be an old story that I saw as novel and charming in the 1980s. We walked around with Walkmans, but without a cell phone, while St. Johns and Georgetown were the best teams in the country.

Yeah i know it’s crazy right I’m sorry, but I sincerely apologize to all of the sister sites or colleagues who have come under pressure. I’m a passionate Canes fan of NCAA football, so I know how good it felt before, but I’m digressing.

Coach K won with the most talented teams, but he also won without them. He has changed his coaching philosophy several times and is ready to adapt and create new systems for the talent that he has from year to year. He helped get boys to the NBA.

I’m not talking about his success, but about the project people, players who have spent four years with Duke and who are getting better with everyone and exceeding their expectations. Boys like the Plumlee brothers, two of whom were drafted. People like Lance Thomas, Chris Duhon, Kyle Singler and now maybe Quinn Cook.

I’m not saying Coach K is solely responsible, but he was more involved in the development of Lance Thomas than Jayson Tatum or Marvin Bagley. I don’t have to go into his accomplishments to praise his size, but I could.

So what I’m saying makes it almost a little blasphemous. I think I should whisper it or draw any other conclusion. Why doesn’t Coach K, the greatest of all time, seem to coach in the greatest moments?

Angry! I had to wait a minute, but I think I’m fine. No lightning struck me and no virus instantly crashed my computer. There was no impending knock on the door as my world keeps spinning … for now. If you listen, I have four children who need their father. Please spare me my insolence. We have all mouths to feed.

Well, get out of the way, I come to Duke’s recent disappointment, the loss in Louisville. I was certain that Vernon Carey came into play at 1:54 with Duke on three. The Blue Devils’ offense often stagnates without being on the ground. Aside from a first ride with Tre Jones, Duke just passed it around the edge, with no risk of an attack over the post.

Stops / turnovers in the last two minutes of the game on five heteros without your best and most consistent offensive weapon that has ever been on the ground, even after the Louisville timeout of 43 seconds and Duke only three. is open to second guesses, no matter who you are.

It’s not that Vernon Carey is a defensive liability. One of his most impressive features, especially for a novice, is his sense of timing and defensive transition. This is evidenced by his top 5 positions in ACC in blocks, block percentage, bounce percentage of the defensive and overall defensive rating. He is also # 8 in defensive profit shares and # 6 in total defensive rebounds.

Granted, he was in bad trouble, but two minutes before the end, who cares? Even the threat of the post opens the outer shot or puts it in pick-and-roll and lets it pop or dip. Coach K has only 21 to 20 points in the recent past, which is a maximum of seven points before the start of the 2016-2017 season, i.e. three and a half years ago.

There’s something to be said for the freedom that Trainer K gives his best players, and it’s something that draws kids to play at Duke. It is therefore fairly understandable to let players play if you have the alpha setting of RJ or the almost magical will of Zion to use last year as an example.

However, I would argue that Cam Reddish was best suited to Duke’s narrower role as he was the best three-point and free-throw shooter on the team. He also won two games, FSU with three in the final seconds and two clutch free throws to seal the incredible comeback in Louisville. It could have been great for open kickouts when defense on Zion and RJ drives collapsed and, as a third option, attracted less attention.

We haven’t seen any real execution of Duke in the last few minutes, with chances of losing to Gonzaga and Michigan State, but they occurred at the other end of the season. It was Coach K’s job to change course and maintain player freedom during game situations. After all, these are just kids who, despite their wealth of talent and mental strength, could use the guidance of a forty-year-old veteran who has seen and done everything to be considered one of the best coaches of all time in a sport.

If he’s not the man who plays a few games at the end of the game, who is? I know who is it that differentiates the strategy of a West Pointer and the man with more victories than anyone else in college basketball history? Who am I who questions his decisions when his decisions have made him a figure of awe, wealth, fame, wisdom?

Next: ACC basketball power ranking

The answer is nobody. I’m just a little idiot with a blog and a fan with an opinion like all fans who think they know what’s best, but when an idiot with an opinion can’t question and best guess who can the?

