At the end of The Flash Season 6 mid-season premiere, we had the opportunity to see a really bizarre sequence. In it we saw Iris West-Allen doing what she could to find out the truth about the McCullochs. She may have been caught in a huge mirror.

Was it Eva McCulloch who pulled her off? This is the fair question as it feels like the new gender version of Evan McCulloch. In the comics, this character was a repeat of Spiegelmeister, an iconic villain that The Flash may want to recreate a little better than before. The previous version, played by station 19 actor Gray Damon, was interesting, but at the same time relatively short-lived. We haven’t seen much of him and because of that, there was no opportunity to learn much about who he was. We’ll probably see a lot more of Eva … and the story seems to be structured to promote just that.

While there is no confirmation that Eva will be or will use other Mirror Masters, Executive Producer Eric Wallace has told TVLine that sooner rather than later you’ll get more information about the bigger story:

“If we shorten the seasons and have big bads that only exist in a few episodes, the stories burn hotter and faster, which means that we can go further and do crazy things and achieve narrative and emotional goals that we cannot achieve could the past … It was the greatest blessing ever. “

Ultimately, we’re very keen to agree with Wallace because one of The Flash’s biggest problems is that they sometimes have to stretch a villain for a good 22-23 episodes. The blood test was so effective because we saw so much of him over a short period of time and there weren’t too many pauses to split up the craziness. It was a bad guy who burned brightly until he left, and now we have to see if McCulloch / someone else can do the same.

Did you think Eva McCulloch will be the next big bad on The Flash?

(Photo: The CW.)

