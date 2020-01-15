advertisement

It seems to be an annual ritual for Duke fans in January: the Blue Devils are inevitably upset by a lesser opponent in the ACC game and panic ensues.

After these events, it is always important to maintain a sense of context. Historically, Duke’s most successful teams have all stumbled similarly to what happened on Tuesday night at Clemson. The 2015 National Champions lost three games in January, starting with a defeat on the road against a medium-heavy NC State squad. The National Champions 2010 also lost three games in January, including another loss to an average Wolfpack squad. Even the Blue Devils from last year survived a disappointing defeat in January, this time against Syracuse at home to reach number 1 in the NCAA tournament.

With young teams, pitfalls are inevitable in the dog days of the season, especially on the street in the conference game. The loss of Clemson continued this trend. But Duke is still the same team as before the surprise: the ACC favorite and one of the best teams in the country. The fact that there was a “trap” race against a team (with the hot matchup against Louisville on Saturday) that was on a wave of momentum (see: The Streak), not to mention a catastrophic combination of missed layups and missed free spins. Throws, bad problems, and injuries to defeat these Blue Devils could be seen as evidence of how good this team can be.

And so that we do not forget, this year’s Duke squad remains in the best position to achieve its ultimate goal: to position itself well in March. Even after the defeat, Duke is in 6th place in the NCAA’s NET ranking, with a well-rounded summary compared to many teams fighting for first place on Sunday.

When you look at the team sheets that contain the exact dates the committee will be evaluating in March, it is clear that Duke’s highest victories can compete with those of the country. The Blue Devils’ wins against Kansas on a neutral basis in Michigan and Virginia Tech are not just victories in the first quarter, but victories in the first half (a distinction that is clear on the team sheets but is usually overlooked ) Bracketology-style discussions: Compared to the eight top competitors for a No. 1 seed according to the bracket matrix, only Baylor can claim more victories of this caliber.

The computers also clearly prefer the Blue Devils. Although the available numbers date from before the Clemson loss, Duke was number 1 in four of the five computer metrics included in the team data sheets, and a lone loss is unlikely to shift too much (computers are much less likely as people) overreact to an outlier!). The remaining candidates for the # 1 seed all have flaws in their computer resumes, perhaps with the exception of Kansas, which is in the top 3 in four out of five metrics.

Then there are the practical details when it comes to the top line. Gonzaga has likely secured a top spot aside from an epic collapse of the conference, as it doesn’t offer a conference due to the fact that a stronger WCC offers them several potential chances for further Q1 victories. The Big 12 will most likely claim a top seed. Baylor begins to separate from Kansas after soaking the Jayhawks in the phog. For a better understanding, let us assume that two top seeds remain “open”.

Can the state of San Diego sneak in and grab one? It would probably take an undefeated season to do it, with only three first quarter wins (only one of which won at BYU in the “top half”) and no prospect of improving that part of their resume. In fact, only three of the remaining Aztec games are forecast to be a second quarter opportunity. Should they stall, the Aztecs are likely to lose their first-place chance (and could trigger an interesting scenario in which two mid-majors, Gonzaga and San Diego State, claim top seeds in the West region). The probability and recent history suggest that the Aztecs will not remain undefeated in March.

Auburn is also unbeaten, but mostly thanks to a particularly simple non-conference slate: The Tigers only have a Q1 win against St. Louis on a neutral basis. Given this handicap, there would likely be a clear SEC superiority claim that would likely include at least one win over Kentucky for Auburn’s resume to stay on top.

Butler currently has a legitimate claim to a top seed, especially if they can be successful in a loaded Big East. But while the Great East is one of the country’s top conferences this year, no other team with a “No. 1 seed “: According to Butler, Seton Hall at 18 is the team with the next highest rating in the NET. If Butler stalled, it would take another team from Big East to dominate the conference season to get to the top. If Butler continues his success and claims the Great East for himself, he will certainly not be able to do without a few more losses. In this case, Duke would likely have superior “top tier” wins.

Who stays in the top 8? Two major 12 schools, Kansas and West Virginia. Two Big 12 schools are unlikely to be top performers this season, especially given the sublime non-conference resumes of the Jayhawks and Mountaineers. There’s also the fact that Duke defeated Kansas on a neutral side this year, which would likely come into play if the committee compared the Blue Devils and Jayhawks.

Remarkably, this analysis lacks the teams from this season’s most consensus conference, the Big Ten. But the conference seems to be self-destructive, and no team shows the ability to break away from the crowd and win on the street. The team most likely to fight for number 1, Michigan State, had a below-average non-conference and also lost to Duke. While a Big Ten team could emerge from the fight to challenge the top line, it seems unlikely that this would be at the expense of the Blue Devils.

All of these analyzes lead to a clear conclusion: Despite losing Clemson, Duke still controls his own fate when it comes to tournament seeding. It looks like the Blue Devils don’t have to look at the scoreboard much, they just have to do business and win the ACC. Do that and a solid positioning should come in March, despite all forecasts of a falling sky after another disturbance in January.

