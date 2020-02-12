advertisement

Is Phoebe Philo preparing for a fashion comeback?

According to several sources on both sides of the Atlantic, the English designer is planning a new collection and has interviewed designers. The exact nature and timing of their project could not be learned immediately.

Philo’s name has been mentioned frequently, both in connection with Azzedine Alaïa and with a signature design project that focuses on the environment and focuses on the essentials.

advertisement

She did not respond to repeated requests for comments.

Philo made a name for himself as one of the most renowned designers of her generation during a ten-year tenure at Celine. Season after season, she shaped restrained modernist clothing and handbags and built up an extremely loyal fan base.

She also loved old-school sneakers when she bowed her catwalk in a pair of shimmering white Stan Smiths in 2015. She had previously appeared in New Balance 574s and Vans, which caused her fans to snatch the shoes.

This story was reported by WWD and originally appeared on WWD.com. To read the full story, please go to WWD.com

Would you like to read other articles like this?

Register with FN today

Leave a comment

advertisement