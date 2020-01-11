advertisement

After UNC-Wilmington Basketball lost 16 points on the road to William & Mary on Thursday, the Seahawks are now driving a 10-game skid. Should the Seahawks look for a new trainer in C. B. McGrath’s battles in the near future?

When C.B. McGrath was discontinued in April 2017, the UNC Willmington basketball program was ended by two consecutive NCAA tournaments and three regular CAA championships in a row. McGrath, who served as Roy Williams ‘assistant for 18 years, took over as Seahawks’ head coach after Kevin Keatts took over as NC State after his success in Wilmington.

Rough start

In his first two and a half seasons as D1 head coach, C. B. McGrath holds a 26-56 record that includes six wins against non-D1 opponents. If you remove the games against non-D1 competitions, his record is lazy (20-56). That’s bad to say the least, especially when you compare your 2 1/2 seasons to Keatts, where his team had a record 29-6 after losing a close game against Virginia in the NCAA tournament. So far, his teams have been in McGrath’s term of office 245, 272 and currently 323 in Kenpom. Defensively, this is McGrath’s best team, ranked 299th in the adjusted defense, which is terrible when you consider that there are 353 Division 1 schools.

transfers

In McGrath’s career as head coach in Wilmington, he has never been able to keep players on the program. In just two and a half seasons, he lost eight players who left the program for various reasons: Ty Taylor, Jaylen Fornes, Jeff Gary, Jacque Brown, JaQuel Richmond, Matt Elmore, Jeantal Cylla and Carter Skaggs. Two of these players can be awarded because Jeantal Cylla was a graduate transfer that moved to Arkansas last season and JaQuel Richmond was released by McGrath in December 2017.

C. B. McGrath certainly has time to change this season and possibly his UNCW term, but the more this goes on, the more the boat sinks and passengers (fans and players) jump off the ship. According to WatchStadium, McGrath is the 72nd highest-paid head coach, but his best team in KenPom is 245.

The UNCW administration clearly doesn’t get what it wants from McGrath on the basketball court, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise if they release him from his duties after this or the next season.

