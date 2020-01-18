advertisement

Is Blue Bloods New To CBS Tonight? In this article we offer some more information – but also a few updates on the upcoming topics.

Let’s start with this article – unfortunately, no new episode of the series is planned for tonight. What is the reason for that? It just has to have a thing or two to do with the fact that there are only 22 episodes per season! CBS routinely takes a week or two off in January so some of their shows can get stronger in February. That will most likely be the case here … at least for part of it. (We know that Blue Bloods won’t air on February 7, but there might be some installments that air in the weeks after.)

The next episode of the Tom Selleck drama will air on January 31, and “Reckless” will feel a lot like the show you know and love. How else would you describe an hour that focuses on murder investigation, a moral dilemma regarding police brutality within the department, and also Erin trying to find a way to pass new laws? Much of it feels like the same signature drama that you expect from this series over time.

If you would like to learn more about the future and have not yet seen the summary, we would be happy to share it with you below:

“Reckless” – Frank has to uncover the truth when an undercover officer accuses a colleague of police brutality. Danny and Baez are also investigating the murder of a famous photographer who was recently accused by his role models of the attack, and Erin is trying to protect a witness while at CBS on Friday, 31-11:00 PM, ET / PT Television network.

This article was written by Jessica Carter.

