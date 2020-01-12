advertisement

Barcelona never seems happy. In a club with such high expectations, it is considered unacceptable to go even slightly below this standard.

Ernesto Valverde could find this out the hard way. Since taking over as Barcelona boss in 2017, he has won two La Liga titles, 14 and 11 points ahead in the 17/18 and 18/19 campaigns.

Of course, the Champions League results were disappointing. They have managed to squander big advances against both Roma and Liverpool and have shown remarkable mental weakness on both occasions. That may be a reason for a layoff at Camp Nou, but they decided to stay with Valverde at the end of last season.

In the middle of the current campaign, he seems to be walking towards the exit door. This is despite the fact that Barcelona is currently at the top of the league and has effortlessly led its Champions League group.

There is a feeling that fans have run out of patience with Valverde. To get this group under control again, it seems that Barcelona is following a path that has recently become the general trend among top European clubs.

Reports indicate that Xavi will take control. The legendary Barcelona midfielder cut his teeth in Qatar and took Al Sadd to the semi-finals of the Asian Champions League last season.

The player himself has confirmed that he has met with his former club about the position:

I can’t say anything, they were here to talk to me and we discussed a lot of things. Unfortunately I cannot give any further information.

I can’t hide the fact that my dream is to train Barcelona. I have said it many times in many interviews. Everyone knows that I wholeheartedly support Barcelona.

The wisdom behind discussing this meeting while Valverde is still in charge is questionable, but the reasoning behind addressing Xavi at all should be examined more closely.

In short, he has done little to consider such a high profile position. He has less than 12 months of managerial experience after he appointed Al Sadd manager in May last year.

The only trophy he won at that time was the Qatari version of the Community Shield, although he has now also reached the Qatar Cup final. The trip to the Champions League semi-final is impressive, but Xavi has one of the most expensive squads in Asia.

Obviously there is little on his manager C.V. to claim that it is the obvious choice for Barcelona.

Of course, this decision has little to do with it. Xavi gets the job because he is Xavi, one of the key players in the largest team in the history of Barcelona. He came through the academy, spent almost all of his game days with the club and is adored by the club’s fans

Put simply, he knows the club.

That’s a sentence we’ve heard a lot about lately. Two of the best known examples of such a narrative can be found in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was temporarily appointed Manchester United manager last season to appease a fan base that had proven toxic at the end of the Jose Mourinho era. It worked because its relaxed character and tendency to enlarge the club alleviated the tensions that existed earlier.

His only managerial experience outside of Norway was relegation to Cardiff City in 2014.

After Ed Woodward insisted that no permanent appointment decision would be made by the end of the season, this long-held plan was quickly thrown out of the window after the Norwegian put together a good series of results.

This kind of reactive decision sums up the hierarchy at Old Trafford, and we all know how things have developed since then. Solskjær’s story “We are Manchester United” has become boring. The club hardly resembles the one with which it had so much success in its active time.

Statements like this have now become the norm, but are hardly accepted if they come from another manager. He is overwhelmed.

If it turns out that Solskjaer wasn’t the right choice for United in the long run, Frank Lampard’s situation at Chelsea is far more difficult to assess.

He has shown lightning at Chelsea, although results have declined recently following this initial boost. His youth policy and the existence of a transfer ban have certainly given him more patience than others could afford.

The fans have certainly not complained, although Maurizio Sarri attacked in this phase last season to achieve very similar results. Chelsea knew that fans would stand behind Lampard, and that gave them a little mercy to cover up the club’s mistakes in recent years.

Lampard cannot be judged yet, but just like Solskjaer, it is clear that he only got the job because of his connections to the club.

If you judge it in terms of golf, its only season in Derby County was roughly par. He brought the division’s most expensive squad to the play-off final, which you think would have been the minimum requirement at the start of the campaign.

You played a bit of soccer along the way, but it wouldn’t have been enough to earn the Chelsea job if it had just been an ordinary young English manager.

Things might go well for him, but that’s not really the point. In an industry where there is an incredible amount of money at stake, it seems incredibly foolish for a club to approach manager appointments this way.

We have seen emotions trump logic with increasing frequency.

Some have resisted this urge. Everton pursued Carlo Ancelotti despite the pressure to make Duncan Ferguson’s passion on the sidelines an integral part.

Mikel Arteta’s situation at Arsenal is somewhat different in that he has learned from one of the best managers in the game’s history for over three and a half years. Nevertheless, they are two sides of the same coin.

As for Pep Guardiola, it is evident that Barcelona is hoping to repeat the success he had after being appointed manager in 2008. However, the two situations are not too comparable.

Guardiola had led the club’s ‘B’ team and was the planned successor to Frank Riijkard. Not only that, but he had used the last few years of his playing career to prepare as a coach.

He moved to Italy to experience the game from a different perspective and spent six months in Mexico to be looked after by Juan Manuel Lillo.

Even Zinedine Zidane was with Real Madrid Castilla Manager for two years before moving to the first team level.

In the meantime, Xavi traveled to Qatar for one last payday before moving to the country’s management. There is hardly an ideal environment to expand your football knowledge.

Xavi was without a doubt a brilliant footballer and was a success. He will ask for the dressing room to be respected, which was not always the case with previous managers.

You can still imagine that Barcelona wants to ensure that the past few years are maximized by Messi’s climax. Such gambling is not the way to go.

In a game where margins are getting narrower at the highest level, nostalgia in certain areas seems to outstrip everything else.

