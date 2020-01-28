advertisement

Is All Rise New to CBS Tonight? In this article we will break down this question – and also look ahead.

However, if we get started here, let’s share some rather unfortunate news. You won’t see a new episode. CBS continues to provide an on-off-on planning pattern they have had with the show lately. We already had a short break this month and now we are in a place where there is another. Maybe there will be a longer series of episodes in February – or at least we hope.

So while you wait for what’s coming, why not learn a few other details? CarterMatt offers a complete overview of All Rise episode 14 with further news on the following topics:

advertisement

“Bye Bye Bernie” – When Lola’s mother testifies about her daughter in a newspaper, Lola has to deal with both her mother Roxy (L. Scott Caldwell) and her colleagues who praise Roxy’s harsh words about the judicial system ALL RISE, Monday, February 3 (9: 00-10: 00 a.m., ET / PT), on the CBS Television Network.

What else do we know? In terms of planning, another episode will air on February 10th – which means that the show’s on and off pattern will at least end for the time being. For a few more details, you just have to look:

As Benner prepares to run for the Attorney General, she asks Lola’s help to look for anything that could jeopardize her campaign. In addition, old wounds are reopened when Emily’s client hesitates to file a police report against her abusive friend, and Amy Quinn and Mark fight on opposite sides of the courtroom and put pressure on their new romance. RISE, Monday, February 10 (9:00 a.m. 10 a.m., ET / PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Oddly enough, there is no announced title for this episode yet.

Similar news – Find out about All Rise now!

What do you want to see when it comes to the 14th episode of All Rise?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! Also remember to learn more news about the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

advertisement