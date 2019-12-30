advertisement

In John Mulaney’s latest comedy special, a children’s program called “John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch,” a young boy named Alex says he is the son of Marlon Jackson. Could that be true? A long-lost Jackson child we didn’t know about, nephew of the late King of Pop?

TheWrap decided to investigate.

In the special – which is said to be seen by both children and adults – Alex is asked to draw his grandparents and he produces an amazingly realistic picture of Joe and Catherine Jackson.

This gets Mulaney’s attention. “Was your father a very popular singer when he was a child and then an even bigger singer when he was an adult, or just the first part?” He asks.

“I’ll be open,” replies Alex. “My father is Marlon Jackson from the Jackson Five.”

Now we know that this is a special comedy that contains jokes by nature. But we had to know for sure.

Our first clue is that Alex’s last name isn’t Jackson – it’s Bello. He is a Broadway child actor who recently appeared with Annette Bening in the production of “All My Songs” and “The Rose Tattoo” with Marisa Tomei in the Fall Change this spring.

Our second clue was that Marlon Jackson’s three well-known children, Valencia, Brittany and Marlon Jr., were born between 1976 and 1981. So at this point it seemed very unlikely that Alex, who doesn’t appear to be nearly 40 years old, could be Marlon Jackson’s son.

In the event we miss something here, Netflix gave us the answer: “Alex Bello is not related to Marlon Jackson, just a joke for the show,” confirmed a spokesman.

So folks!

