At the end of January 2020, some fans of the morning TV show of the program “Today” wondered if the longtime weather man and co-host Al Roker would leave.

We sent an email to NBC asking if Roker intended to leave, but we received no response in time for publication. However, we found no evidence that Roker was leaving. The idea that he is leaving seems to have been generated by a confusing title.

On January 12, 2020, the magazine Good Housekeeping published an article with the title: “Today’s fans go wild over Al Roker’s next big career move.” But that’s not what history says. Instead, he reports that Roker’s “big career move” is a new book to come.

Good maintenance reports:

Today, the star of the show Al Roker is undertaking a whole new project – and his fans could not be more delighted for him.

Last Wednesday, the beloved weather man announced on the show that he will be writing his own essay book titled You Look So Better Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success.

According to Al, the new book will reveal the lessons he has learned over the past 40 years while working on television. The book, which will be released on June 2, will also cover his childhood in Brooklyn and Queens, what he learned from legends of the past like Katie Couric and Bryant Gumbel, and his life as a parent of his three children with his wife, famous journalist Deborah Roberts.

Because we did not find any publicly available information indicating that Roker was leaving the series, and because the title of the article shared in connection with this matter appears to have been misunderstood, we assess this statement “False”.

