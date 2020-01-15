advertisement

Last year, NBA star Kyrie Irving paid tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant by launching a special iteration of his Nike Kyrie 5 sneaker. It looks like the Tribute 2020 will continue after a new iteration of its current Kyrie 6 model surfaces.

Thanks to @solebyjc on Instagram, there is a first glimpse of the latest “Bruce Lee” Kyrie 6 color scheme, which was first seen in 2010 in Bryant’s fifth basketball signature model. The shoes were inspired by the legendary yellow and black jumpsuit inspired by Bruce Lee in his 1978 classic film “Game of Death”.

Unlike the Kobe 5, this pair features a red suede and textile upper that is contrasted by black accents on the Swoosh logo, heel counter, metatarsal strap and tongue. The Swoosh logo also features four red scratch marks inspired by the scratches Lee received in the film’s last fight.

Irving also released its own Lee-inspired iteration as the “Mamba Mentality” Kyrie 3 in 2017, which was essentially identical to its Kobe 5 counterpart and featured a yellow and black color scheme with the above four red scratch marks on the side wall is paired.

So far, Irving and Nike have not yet officially confirmed the release of the Nike Kyrie 6 “Bruce Lee”.

