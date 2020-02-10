advertisement

An Irvine-based company announces that it will build and sell Chinese-style automobiles in the U.S. late next year or early 2022.

According to HAAH Automotive Holdings, there is an agreement with the large Chinese automaker Chery Automobile to supply the vehicles that will be assembled in a US plant. According to HAAH, the first vehicle sold will be a medium-sized SUV.

advertisement

The company is about a mile from another Chinese automaker in Irvine. Karma Automotive manufactures the $ 135,000 electric Revero sedan. The company is struggling to find its niche in the United States and has been cutting staff since November, with new layoffs taking place in April. Karma also has a manufacturing facility in the Moreno Valley, which, according to the company, is half used.

HAAH is the youngest foreign company to bring passenger cars developed in China to the United States. However, other efforts have so far been unsuccessful. GAC Motor of China has appeared at the last two Detroit auto shows to promote plans to enter the American market. But his plans have been delayed until June this year.

General Motors Co. and Sweden’s Volvo Cars export vehicles made in China to the United States. Chinese company BYD Auto sells battery-powered buses to US transportation companies.

Other Chinese brands have announced plans to sell the United States, but have struggled to meet safety and emissions standards.

HAAH says it will sell Geely cars under the Vantas brand. The company will build a US dealer network and have flexible online sales. HAAH will be recruiting dealers at the National Automobile Dealers Association Convention, which starts in Las Vegas later this week.

Chery and HAAH are examining locations for a US factory, but have not yet made a decision, the company said. Both existing buildings and undeveloped land are taken into account.

First, the SUVs are assembled from kits to meet HAAH’s planned sales date. But the plant will go into full production over time, HAAH said. The company made no estimate of how many employees the factory would employ.

HAAH also maintains a partnership with Chinese automaker Zotye Auto, which plans to sell vehicles in the United States from 2020.

advertisement