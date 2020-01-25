advertisement

Going outside is crap, but there are at least two new films in theaters that can justify a visit to the theater: Bad Boys For Life, which premiered last week, and the brand new film by Guy Ritchie, The Gentlemen with a dream cast including Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam and Hugh Grant, to name just a few. This week too horror film The Turning and a new Vietnam war film, The Last Full Measure, will be released.

More interesting than all that is one of the trailers below for a movie called Irresistible. That’s because it’s a Jon Stewart movie – yes, that Jon Stewart – who writes and directs this political comedy. Add to that Steve Carell, Chris Cooper, Rose Byrne and a lot of other talented actors, and you get a comedy with a lot of potential. The Rhythm Section should also be on your radar, an action film with Blake Lively and Jude Law about revenge. The Vivarium by Jesse Eisenberg is also one of the highlights of this week, a thriller that is definitely on my must-watch list this year. These are just a handful of selections from this week’s huge list of new trailers, all of which are available below.

Alien outbreak

Escape from Pretoria

Irresistible

Mr. Jones

Spenser confidential

The assistant

The last thing he wanted

The box

The Rhythm Section

Vivarium

