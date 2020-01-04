advertisement

Harry Kane is not expected to be active again until at least March because scans of his injured thighs have revealed a serious tear.

The Tottenham striker hobbled during his team’s 0-1 loss on New Year’s Day in Southampton. Coach José Mourinho made it clear on Friday afternoon that he had started planning a few weeks without him.

The club is concerned about setting a public timeframe for Kane’s absence, also because he knows he is a quick healer who has usually returned earlier than planned after previous injuries. Further checks have to be carried out. The conclusion, however, is that the prognosis of previous scans and tests is bleak.

advertisement

Spurs has six Premier League games by early March, including home games against Liverpool and Manchester City and a visit to Chelsea. They will meet RB Leipzig on February 18 in the first leg of the Champions League. The return will only take place on March 10th.

Kane said in a tweet: “Head up. Hard times don’t last long, hard people do. “Spurs only said that Kane” had a tear in the left thigh tendon. “

Kane will be England captain at Euro 2020 this summer, and such a serious countdown setback would have been the last thing he wanted.

Spurs has no highly specialized senior replacement for Kane, since winger Son Heung-min – who is available after his three-game ban on his red card against Chelsea – could offer another alternative.

Mourinho also has 17-year-old Troy Parrott, but he said it was “too early” to remember to rely on the international Republic of Ireland.

Spurs will play in the FA Cup in Middlesbrough on Sunday.

severity

“If you just ask me how I feel – good or bad news – I have bad news rather than good news, that’s my feeling,” said Mourinho. “What the player felt, Harry Kane, who left a match like he did, didn’t think twice, it didn’t take two seconds to realize the seriousness of the situation.

“I’m not very good at grade.” I am great in terms of experience and feelings. I think we’ll lose him for a while, and since I’m completely convinced of it, I can assume that I don’t want to be with you at every press conference now. We miss every minute of every game he doesn’t play, but I don’t want to cry all the time. “

Mourinho was asked a question about the depth of his squad and whether there was enough cover in it. The long pause that preceded his answer was revealing.

“We have what we have. This is the squad that started the pre-season. This is the squad we have for the season. Again, everyone knows how important Harry is to the squad. I think irreplaceable. If you think about one player after the other, I think he’s irreplaceable. But we have to try solutions with the players we have. I work with the available players and I don’t think about the market.

First period

“The world doesn’t end at the end of this season. The end of the season is only the end of the first period. I saw Liverpool last night and Jürgen [Klopp] arrived in October 2015 – eight transfer windows, many players left, many players have come and, more importantly, it’s time for him to express his philosophy, his training methods and his fingerprint. Nice results as a result of fantastic work, step by step, step by step. “

Mourinho said Spurs would try to loan Jack Clarke this month. They signed him up in Leeds last summer before loaning him out to Elland Road, where he rarely appeared in the first half of the season. The club announced on Boxing Day that they should call him back. – Guardian

advertisement