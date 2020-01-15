advertisement

A new community center in Irons is nearing completion with a grant from Consumers Energy.

Adventist Community Services received $ 15,000 from consumers to continue work on the building.

The center passed its old building in 2014 and has been working on its new house ever since.

advertisement

Here they plan to continue their free store with clothing and household items as well as offer classes and support services to the community.

“Our main goal is that God is love and if we can present this to someone in a basket of food, or clothes for their children to go back to school or mittens for the winter, then that’s what that God is calling us to do, “said Treasurer Nancy Przedwojewski.

To find out how to donate or how to help, click here.

You can also send donations to Irons Seventh-day Adventist Church & Community Center P.O. Box 297 Irons, MI 49644.

advertisement