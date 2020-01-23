advertisement

A Co Kildare man who lives in the Chinese city at the center of the Coronoa virus outbreak described it as “almost like a ghost town.”

Ben Kavanagh works as a teacher in Wuhan, where around 11 million people live and is the capital of the central Chinese province of Hubei.

Mr. Kavanagh told RTÉ Radios Morning Ireland that he has had a break from school since last Friday for the Chinese New Year holidays and has not left his home for “two to three days.”

Wuhan has been effectively cut off from the rest of the country to curb the spread of the coronavirus. All 17 deaths associated with the virus have been recorded in Hubei Province and infected a total of nearly 600 people.

The authorities banned all traffic from the sprawling city, suspended buses, the subway system, ferries and closed the airport and train stations for outgoing passengers. Buses and ferries that were already on their way to Wuhan were advised to return to their starting points immediately.

Mr. Kavanagh said he lived near a two-lane road that is normally busy but is very quiet now.

“You can go out, but there are so many rumors and people are worried, better not,” he said. “It’s almost like a ghost town.”

He said the latest suggestion was that the virus could spread through eye contact and that people would wear eye protection and masks.

“I have enough water for a few more days, but I’ll probably have to go to the stores to get something to eat.”

Supermarket shelves in the city are reported to be bare, and some residents hoard supplies before sealing themselves off at home. Few pedestrians are on the street and many families have canceled their holiday plans.

Mr. Kavanagh had heard that prices for some products, such as celery, had already tripled due to shortages.

He said he would wear a face mask over his mouth and nose and swimming goggles over his eyes when he was on his way.

The timing of the virus couldn’t be worse, he said, when millions traveled to China to visit their families for the New Year celebrations. Although he is not very concerned, he admitted that the subject “plays a little in the head”.

“I have no idea what to expect,” he said.

When asked whether he would prefer to be at home in Co Kildare to watch general election debates or in a city trying to fight a deadly virus, he said it was “50/50”.

