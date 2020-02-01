advertisement

Indecisive voters are mostly in favor of changes in next week’s general election in the focus groups, but many struggle to decide which party represents the kind of change they want to see.

The results suggest that Fine Gael is facing a hard comeback in the final week of the campaign, although senior party figures remain confident that the focus on the economy and Brexit will regain ground for the party before voters on to vote next Saturday.

advertisement

The study conducted by Ipsos MRBI for The Irish Times shows that some voters are attracted to Sinn Féin’s message of radical change, but others are nervous about some of the party’s promises.

Other voters are concerned about the threat to economic progress in recent years, although it is generally believed that Leo Varadkar’s government has no contact with issues such as health and housing.

The focus groups were held last week in Dublin and Mullingar among specially selected voters who are undecided or open to changing their voting intentions. They are not intended to be statistically representative of the voters or to provide extrapolatable data. Instead, they display settings among typical voters on a range of topics.

Government dissatisfaction

The results confirm and explain survey results that indicate dissatisfaction with the current government, and suggest that a comeback will be challenging for Fine Gael.

Voters identified strongly with Sinn Féin’s message of change, and Mary Lou McDonald’s performance has been described as positive in many discussions.

However, the groups also suggested that some might be attracted to other, less radical messages of change – including Fianna Fáil. Smaller parties find it difficult to get their message across to voters, the focus groups suggest.

Gael said the campaign has now entered the final and crucial phase, where it will focus on issues of trust, the economy, and post-election government.

It is claimed that Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was always prepared for a hard opening of the campaign, as happened when the opening phases were dominated by issues such as health and housing where Fine Gael is weakest.

Leading party sources said they wanted to tell Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin exactly how he would form a government since he excluded the coalition with Sinn Féin and Fine Gael.

Coalition excluded

Mr. Martin has repeatedly ruled out joining the government with Ms. McDonald, but sources from Fine Gael say the party intends to push him toward the broader issue of government building, with a focus on Sinn Féin.

“This is how Micheál gets his government,” said a source. “What else does he have?”

The people in Fianna Fáil say that their strategy will not change as election day approaches. Mr. Martin said he would not trust Mr. Varadkar not to sign a coalition agreement with Sinn Féin.

All parties and independents believe that increasing support for Sinn Féin is reflected in local opinion polls.

Ms. McDonald said on Friday that a survey on Irish unity was an “absolute necessity” for Sinn Féin following Brexit.

advertisement