Unemployment has risen unexpectedly as companies could be more careful about hiring.

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the headline rate was 4.8 percent in January after 4.7 percent in December.

However, experts said the labor market was still “healthy” and unemployment would likely continue to decline in the coming months.

The latest figures show that the seasonally adjusted number of people classified as unemployed in January was 120,200, which is 3,300 or 0.1 percent above the previous month.

In February 2012, there were 356,600 when the headline rate was 16 percent.

The 4.8 percent rate is also almost three percentage points below the euro area average of 7.4 percent.

The latest figures point to a youth unemployment rate between December and January from 11.1 percent to 11.8 percent.

“The job market remains in good shape despite the slight rise in the unemployment rate this month, which may be due to ongoing concerns about the nature of the upcoming Brexit,” said Pawel Adrjan, economist on the recruitment website.

“Forecasters predict that the unemployment rate will return to a downward trend by 2020 and may decrease to 4.4 percent,” he said.

Given that the unemployment rate was 16 percent just eight years ago and the economy was in a crisis, it is surprising to what extent their performance plays such a minor role in the ongoing general election campaign, ”he said.

“Polls show that the economy is the most influential factor in deciding whether to vote for just 8 percent of people,” he said.

“To meet the demand for more workers, every new government must take measures to help remove the barriers that prevent certain sections of the population from benefiting from the growing economic and employment opportunities. Said Mr. Adrjan.

In view of rising youth unemployment, analyst Alan McQuaid said: “There is clearly a problem with the number of jobs available to school leavers and new graduates.”

First, the second level students should be more encouraged to complete an apprenticeship and leave the crowded university system, ”he said.

“Then there’s the question of experience. How can you gain experience when no one is willing to give you that experience at all? “, He said.

