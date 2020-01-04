advertisement

West Ham has underlined its determination not to lose its best young players after having signed a contract with Republic of Ireland under-21 international Conor Coventry, who retired from the contract in the summer and for a number this month from clubs had the goal.

The 19-year-old is expected to sign a 3½-year contract that includes the option of a one-year extension.

The teenager, who has been with West Ham since he was ten, showed his potential when he was named man of the game last October in a 0-0 draw against Italy in the European Championship against Italy.

Talks with Coventry have been going on since the start of the season, and West Ham fears he may lose the midfielder, with clubs in the championship and abroad showing interest.

Stand-off

The frustration had spread to both sides of the negotiating table, and the standoff had given rise to the prospect that West Ham was forced to make money from one of his most promising youngsters, or that he had to sign a preliminary contract with a foreign team before going out in the summer left.

Coventry, who came on twice for West Ham in the League Cup and sat on the bench for a handful of Premier League games, is expected to be loaned out to gain experience for the rest of the season. A change to a League One is the best chance for him to play regularly.

West Ham is unlikely to recall Grady Diangana from his loan spell at West Brom this month. The winger has distinguished himself for West Brom, who is aiming for automatic promotion to the Premier League, and there is a feeling on all sides that the 21-year-old benefits from playing regularly.

It is believed that David Moyes, who replaced Manuel Pellegrini as West Ham coach last weekend, will only bring Diangana back if he loses injured players or suffers a series of defeats before the window closes.

promising

West Ham has made a list of transfer destinations since moving from Pellegrini to Moyes last week and is striving to strengthen its central midfield. They talked to Benfica about an 18-month loan agreement and agreed a purchase option for their 20-year-old midfielder Gedson Fernandes, who is also associated with Manchester United.

West Ham also has an interest in Genks Sander Berge, one of the most promising young midfielders in Europe, and Moyes is a long-time admirer of Stokes Joe Allen.

Moyes has confirmed that West Ham wants to sign a new number two goalkeeper this month. However, they are having trouble persuading Middlesbrough to lower their price on Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Darren Randolph and could draw their attention to a loan for Asmir Begovic from Bournemouth.

West Ham is also watching the developments in which inter-striker Gabriel Barbosa, who is loaned from Flamengo, is involved. However, Moyes’ budget is not very high and he wants to sort his midfield before looking at other areas of the field.

– Guardian

