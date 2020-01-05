advertisement

Hundreds of Irish troops stationed on a United Nations mission in southern Lebanon were preparing for a possible shootout between Hezbollah and Israel this weekend, while the aftermath of the U.S. military drone killing General Qassem Suleimani continues.

Almost 350 Irish troops are currently deployed with Unifil in southern Lebanon in the center of the conflict zone in the event of feared strikes.

Neither the Defense Forces nor the Minister of State for Defense, Paul Kehoe, issued a statement early Sunday.

However, The Irish Times believes that Unifil’s threat level has not been officially increased despite the events of Friday. Iranian military commander Suleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis were both killed in a drone attack on a convoy that left Baghdad International Airport.

Although there has been no official increase in threats from Unifil to Irish and other Unifil personnel in southern Lebanon, troops have been undertaking bunker and defense exercises in recent days to ensure that they are on standby.

In the event of rocket fire, the majority of Unifil personnel, including 336 Irish troops, would remain in bunkers for their own safety.

There have now been concerns that US assets and allies in the region could be vengeance-targeted for last Friday’s strike, with Hezbollah rocket attacks from southern Lebanon to northern Israel believed to be possible within a few days.

According to military sources, Hezbollah would act on behalf of Iran in the event of the feared strike to attack Israel because Israel maintains close ties with the United States.

Vehicles of the United Nations Transitional Force in Lebanon (Unifil) in the southern Lebanese city of Kfar Kila near the border with Israel on January 3, 2020. Photo: Ali Dia / AFP / Getty

Any Hezbollah attacks would likely take the form of Katyusha rockets launched from southern Lebanon to northern Israel, and the Israelis would launch much larger retaliatory strikes, the sources said.

No surprise

The murder of Suleimani in particular has heightened tensions between the United States and Iran, and Tehran promises to avenge the murder. For his part, US President Donald Trump warned that attacks by Iran on 52 Iranian locations would be massively attacked by the United States.

Suleimani was the head of the elite Quds of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and one of the most important military commanders in the state.

Military sources in Dublin said the exchange between Hezbollah and Israel would not surprise Irish troops and their international counterparts in Lebanon. Such an activity would represent a “typical” conflict pattern in the region that has been going on for decades.

The same sources added that Irish and other Unifil personnel would be well prepared and well protected if Hezbollah and Israel had serious exchanges, such as Unifil – the United Nations interim force in Lebanon – since 1978.

For example, Irish troops spent several hours in bunkers in September when they caught in a crossfire between Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters. The Israelis opened after Hezbollah fired grenades at an Israeli army base and targeted an ambulance in response to repeated Israeli attacks on Hezbollah and Allied Iranian positions in Syria. Neither peacekeepers nor combatants suffered losses.

In addition to the 336 Irish troops currently stationed at Unifil in southern Lebanon, a further 130 Irish troops were part of the United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (Undof) on the Golan Heights between Syria and Israel.

While Hezbollah was active in Syria, its presence there was less than in southern Lebanon. As a result, Hezbollah’s attack on Israel over the area where Irish troops were located on the Golan Heights was considered unlikely.

As in southern Lebanon, the Irish troops who serve with Undof on the Golan Heights are not unaffected by a severe deterioration in the security climate in their area of ​​operations.

Heavy machine gun and mortar fire has fallen near the Irish base in recent years, and a vehicle with Irish troops was damaged by a roadside explosive device at some point.

