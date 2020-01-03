advertisement

Ireland experienced above-average temperatures for the ninth consecutive year, which was compatible with the effects of global warming.

Almost all mean air temperatures during the year were above their long-term average.

Statistics show that every year in the past decade, with the exception of 2010, was warmer than normal. Athenry in Co Galway was the only weather station to record a below-average temperature (-0.1 degrees) last year.

The highest deviation was registered at the Phoenix Park weather station, where the average annual temperature of 10.4 degrees was 0.7 degrees above the norm.

The highest temperature of the year, 29.8 degrees, was measured at Ardfert in Co Kerry on June 27.

Overall, it was a mild year with the lowest temperature of minus 5.8 degrees at Dublin Airport on January 31.

Most of the annual rainfall was above their long-term average. In percentages, annual rainfall ranged from 95 percent of the norm on Sherkin Island, Co Cork, to 120 percent in Athenry.

December was an exceptionally warm month for the season, with average monthly temperatures between 0.1 degrees above the long-term average in Markree, Co Sligo and Cork Airport and 1.1 degrees above Claremorris, Co Mayo.

Rising temperatures in Ireland are reflected worldwide. When fully analyzed, 2019 is expected to be the second or third warmest year in existence.

Average temperatures for the five-year period (2015–2019) and the ten-year period (2010–2019) are almost certainly the highest that have ever been recorded. Every decade since the 1980s has been warmer than the previous one, and the trend is expected to continue.

The Berkeley Earth research group said the past year was probably the second-probably hottest year ever recorded anywhere in the world, only surpassing 2016. The average temperature last year is expected to be 1.1 degrees above the pre-industrial period.

The world seems to be getting warmer and warmer, with temperatures rising by 0.19 degrees in the past decade compared to the 2000s.

In 2012, Met Éireann’s numbers revised up the long-term mean for Irish temperatures. If the overlapping years between 1981 and 1990 are discounted, the temperature difference between the periods 1961 and 1980 and 1991 to 2010 is 0.75 degrees.

