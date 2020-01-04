advertisement

Ralph Hasenhuttl praised young scorers William Smallbone and Jake Vokins after firing 2-0 against Huddersfield against Southampton in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The 19-year-old smallbone gave the hosts the lead in the 48th minute with a volley.

The Irish Under-19 international has only played once this season for the Under-21s – defeated by Forest Green in September in the Football League trophy – but was banked for the New Year’s Day draw with Crystal Palace set.

advertisement

Saints’ progress was sealed in the 86th minute when 19-year-old Vokins took the lead for the first time.

“Will has shown that he has good moves, quality and flair on the ball,” said Hasenhüttl about Smallbone.

The Austrian warned of the possible effects of the adolescent and added: “In the end he had some problems with his body.

“He was on the road with a calf injury for a long time and in the end he was a bit tight, so he has to get fitter and stronger.

“On the ball he is one of the best guys in the academy, but football is also about winning the ball back.”

Vokins only played for the club for the second time, and Hasenhuttl said: “Jake showed exactly what I know about him. He has some good moves and is very forward-looking.

“I think the reverse gear takes longer. It is up to us to work with him and improve it. “

Danny Cowley, manager of Huddersfield, admitted that his squad struggled with five games within 14 days.

He said, “I thought it was some kind of chess game. We were happy with our performance. I think we defended much more intensely, disciplined and focused than on New Year’s Day.

“We respected Southampton and scored 10 out of 12 for the fact that they had a great Christmas, the athleticism they have at the top of the field and how well they stand behind you.”

“We knew that as a consequence we had to protect this room so that we could defend more deeply than we normally would, but we were satisfied with the discipline and focus of the group.”

advertisement