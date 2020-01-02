advertisement

According to the latest statistics from Eurostat, Irish households spend a higher percentage of their dining and takeaway expenses than any other country in the European Union.

The numbers show that around 14.4 percent of Irish households’ total expenditure was spent on catering services, including restaurants, takeaways, cafes and canteens. This is more than double the EU average of 7 percent.

Spain spent the second highest percentage on restaurants with 13 percent of household spending, followed by Malta with 12.6 percent.

Eurostat, which collects a number of statistics on EU Member States, released the data on Thursday based on 2018 spending information.

Greece spent the fourth highest percentage of household expenditure on restaurants and other meals at 12.4 percent, followed by Austria (10.8 percent) and Portugal (9.2 percent).

The UK ranked ninth in the table, spending 7.7 percent of household income, closely followed by Hungary (7.6 percent).

The country with the lowest expenditure was Romania. Almost 2 percent of household expenditure went to the catering sector. The second lowest was Poland (3 percent) and then Lithuania (3.4 percent).

German households spent the fourth most frequently of the 28 EU countries, with an average of 4.3 percent of their expenditure being spent on restaurants or other catering purposes. French households spent 5.9 percent of total spending, less than the European average.

Ireland saw the second largest increase in household spending on restaurants between 2008 and 2018. Households’ share of restaurant and takeaway spending has increased by almost 3 percent in the past decade.

In Romania, Spain, Slovakia and the United Kingdom, the proportion of household expenditure on meals declined over the decade.

