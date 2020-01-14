advertisement

If you ran for a mayor, they would vote for you.

Towards the end of 2019, one of the most popular online groups we have ever seen on social media announced that it should become a political party.

Perhaps to the surprise of those behind the Irish Simpsons fans’ side, she was enthusiastically received. The party gathered in less than three hours to form a legitimate political party recognized by the state.

Since then, the ISF party has become silent while the Facebook page itself continues to flourish, and given the news that a general election will take place in February, the party has made an announcement.

The ISF party will not run candidates for the 2020 election. She said that “the party was frankly an inside joke that somehow attracted international attention.”

A statement released on Thursday said, “It is a rather shameful charge against Irish politics as a whole that a proposed party that has emerged from a Simpsons meme group on social media could attract such excitement and media attention.”

It continued: “Irish politics has been dominated by two center-right parties for so long that a leftist party spawned on social media has gained over 1,000 members in a month and the news has drawn attention to Australia, Mexico and Ireland moved Hungary.

“The demand is there, but we are not the people who carry this torch.

“And while we were just as excited as you all were about the prospect of a meme group bringing memes to the Dáil, the Irish public deserved it better.

“We will firmly anchor the spirit of ‘healthy politics’ in the public zeitgeist on social media. The excitement in the group has been a warning shot for everyone who is going to vote in the next election. We have longer memories than you think.”

The statement ended with the words: “May the ISF party be a punch line in Irish politics; like Aontú or Peter Casey.”

Ouch.

You can read the ISF Party’s statement in full here:

–PARTY STATEMENT– # GE20 pic.twitter.com/Ej0KO9KBaD

– The ISF Party (@TheISFParty) January 14, 2020

