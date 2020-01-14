advertisement

Google paid $ 160 million for the acquisition of the Irish retail company Pointy.

The acquisition means spectacular returns for founders Mark Cummins and Charles Bibby, who founded the company in 2014 and now share over $ 80 million for their 51 percent stake in the company.

Pointy offers small retailers the ability to view their inventory online without having to invest in a complete e-commerce system. Retailers connect a “pointy box” to the shop’s barcode scanner and then use the scanner as usual.

The device is already paired with the Pointy website. The app redirects customers to the location where certain items are available instead of forwarding them to e-commerce giants like Amazon. As soon as the dealer puts the scanner into operation, the system uses algorithms and machine learning to estimate the inventory.

Pointy is expected to continue operating from its own offices in Dublin and developing its product platform.

The deal is expected to close in the coming weeks. Neither company announced the value of the transaction, but London-based Balderton venture capitalist Rob Moffat congratulated the Irish company on its “$ 160 million exit from Google” and described it as a “European Xoogler success story”.

In a blog post announcing the deal, the co-founders said: “The past six years have been an incredible adventure and today a new chapter is beginning. From an early age, we are very proud to serve local retailers in almost every country, every city and city in the United States and throughout Ireland. “

“By working with Google, we can help people discover local businesses and products on a much larger scale. We believe this is the right way to do what we set out to do – bring the world’s retailers online and give them the tools they need to succeed. ”

Local dealers

Pointy has raised $ 19.2 million from investors over a number of years, including a Series B round in 2018 with proceeds of $ 12 million. The acquisition means that these investors are likely to make an eightfold profit on their initial investment in the company.

The company had previously partnered with Google, including the “See what’s in store” feature that allows thousands of local merchants to view the data on Google. Other partnerships include the POS companies Lightspeed, Clover and Square.

In a statement on Tuesday, Google said, “I am pleased to announce that we have entered into an agreement to acquire Pointy… This has helped thousands of local retailers put their product inventory online.”

The company’s investors include Frontline Ventures, Polaris Capital, Draper Associates, WordPress founder Matt Mullenweg, Google Maps co-founder Lars Rasmussen, Transferwise co-founder Taavet Hinrikus and Bebo co-founder Michael Birch. Former Irish rugby player Jamie Heaslip also supported the company.

“Smart retailers”

“Pointy’s vision is to make the world’s offline products searchable for consumers – and empower retailers to become” intelligent retailers, “” said Frontline Ventures partner Will Prendergast. “After the acquisition, Google will continue to implement Pointy technology to further improve the local customer experience – and empower local retailers to become more efficient and profitable.”

Last year, Mr. Cummins said that many buyers prefer to buy an item in a store after inspecting it and speaking to an expert rather than buying it online and waiting for delivery.

“Most of the shopping is still done in brick-and-mortar stores, but consumers expect them to be able to pull out their phones and find what they need right away,” he said. “Pointy helps retailers catch up there.”

Mr. Cummins started Pointy in 2014 after selling his previous start-up Plink to Google in 2010. With Plink, users can search the web with images rather than keywords.

The idea for Pointy came to him after a party at which he and his friends enjoyed craft beer from a nearby supermarket. He wanted to buy the beer, but couldn’t remember the name of the store, which is why he thought you could search online for products around the world, but you couldn’t always find out what was on the shelf around the corner.

