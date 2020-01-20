advertisement

It was another good week for our internationals. James McCarthy and Shane Long both continued their strong form to think a lot about Irish coach Mick McCarthy while Darren Randolph returned to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, some of our Under-21 internationals shone in the championship. Here the reviews are complete.

Irish player ratings

Aaron Connolly was back in the Brighton team in the 1-1 draw against Aston Villa. He worked hard to get a 6/10 from the Brighton & Hove Independent who said he was unlucky not to be awarded a goal. Conor Hourihane came from the bank for visitors.

James McCarthy played in the 2-2 draw against Manchester City for Crystal Palace. The former Everton player has started four of his team’s last five league games, playing the full 90 minutes each.

Finally he seems to be fully fit again and wins a lot of praise from Palace fans.

He has surely sneaked back into the Ireland squad and if he can go on this form should have a great chance of playing against Slovakia.

Speaking of players who have rediscovered their shape, Shane Long I found the back of the net over the weekend. The Southampton striker has played incredibly well in the past few weeks and was eventually awarded a goal for his efforts.

He also hit the post in the second half, and while his team was wasting their goal advantage, he earned a 7/10 rating from Saints Marching. Like McCarthy, he must surely be in Mick McCarthy’s plans for the upcoming Euro 2020 play-offs.

Matt Doherty for wolves in this, began to set his usual level of performance. The Express & Star mentioned that it looked “long-legged” and “in need of recovery”, although it had improved in a 5/10 result in the second half.

Darren Randolph was drafted straight into the West Ham team after completing his move from Middlesbrough last week, but was asked very little about the Everton draw. He got a 6/10 from Football.London, who said he had little to do.

Was in the opposition Seamus Coleman, with the Irish captain playing the full 90 minutes in his natural right-back role. The Liverpool Echo said he fought the first hour but improved after the introduction of Djibril Sidibe offered more protection from him. It was marked as 6/10.

Sheffield United continued their impressive away form with a 1-1 draw at Arsenal. John Egan and Enda Stevens Both started with a rating of 8/10 and 7/10 from Sheffield Star. Callum Robinson came from the bank while David McGoldrick missed because of a knock.

Ciaran Clark continued his strong form for Newcastle and secured a dramatic 1-0 win over Chelsea. He received an 8/10 from Chronicle Live, which has been impressed by its shape in recent weeks.

Jeff Hendrick started with Burnley’s 2-1 win over Leicester on the right side of the midfield and put in a hard-working performance to get a 6-10 rating by the Burnley Express.

In the championship Harry Arter came off the bench on Friday night in Fulham’s 1-0 win over Middlesbrough.

Conor Masterson played the full 90 minutes for QPR when they defeated Leeds 1-0 at home. It was a start into the first division for the player who achieved a strong 8/10 result, according to the Kilburn Times.

Jason Knight continued his run in the derby team when they beat Hull 1-0. He received 7/10 from the Derby Telegraph, who said that his “tenacity” was now key to the way his team played.

Another player is campaigning for a place in the Ireland squad, Jayson Molumby Over the weekend again impressed for Millwall. He played the full 90 minutes in a 2-0 win over Reading as his team continued their recent surge in promotion. The entire spectrum of his abilities could be seen in this.

Darragh Lenihan At the 150th start for Blackburn, he landed on the net gate and ended the volley impressively.

He received an 8/10 from Lancs Live for his 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday, with the player closely related to the Premier League this month.

Callum O’Dowda came off the bench in Bristol City’s 1-0 home win against Barnsley.

Alan Browne and Sean Maguire were on the Preston team for their 2-1 win over Charlton. Both players were given 6/10 by the Lancashire Evening Post, with Browne’s side captain.

James Collins played the full 90 minutes when Luton Town lost 3-1 in Nottingham Forest, improving to the bottom of the table. He was rated 6/10 by Luton Today.

