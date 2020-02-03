advertisement

As the play-offs for the Euro 2020 World Cup are rapidly approaching, the shape of our international matches is more important than ever. A number of players have taken a strong form lately, which is a good sign for Mick McCarthy.

Here’s how they got along over the weekend:

Irish player ratings

Ciaran Clark For Newcastle she started in her lackluster home game against Norwich City, with the defender performing well. He was instrumental in keeping the opponent’s attack at bay with seven distances and one goal line, and was given an 8/10 rating by Chronicle Live.

James McCarthy was in the midfield of Crystal Palace when they suffered a 0-1 loss at home to Sheffield United. It was not his best performance to get 5/10 from Football London.

Both John Egan and Enda Stevens were in the opposing side, with the couple very good. Stevens was rated 7/10 by the Sheffield Star and 8/10 by Egan.

The former Brentford defender was extremely impressive in his first Premier League season, winning more dogfights in his own box than any other player in the league:

Most aerial duels won in their own penalty area

1.John Egan 42

2.Steve Cook 40

3. Ben Mee 39

4. Chris Basham 38

= Harry Maguire 38

5. David Luiz 35 @ JohnEgan92 you absolute machine! What a defender. #twitterblades

– BA Analytics (@Blades_analytic) February 3, 2020

This is a statistic that Mick McCarthy is sure to like. The Irish coach attaches great importance to defending the penalty area. It’s also evidence of the shape Egan had this season.

Shane Long began in Southampton’s 4-0 loss to Liverpool. Despite the heavy defeat, Saints Marching was generally impressed with his performance and youngest form:

Was his usual self, running hard and winning the ball in the air … Has had a good partnership with Danny Ings and may have found the backbone of the net against a lesser opponent (7/10).

Michael Obafemi played 30 minutes from the bench, but didn’t make a big impression.

The Wolves played somewhat uneventfully at 0-0 at Old Trafford Matt Doherty Resumption of his role as a right full-back. He put an “improved” performance after the Express & Star, which gave him a 7/10.

Jeff Hendrick Burnley’s 0-0 draw against Arsenal on the right side of midfield did not give them a golden chance to score all three points for the home team. He was rated 5/10 by The Mirror.

In the championship James McClean started for Stoke with a heavy 4-0 defeat in the derby on the left. He was moved to the left in the second half but, according to Stoke Sentinel, could barely stop the opponents in a 5/10 display.

Darragh Lenihan showed a strong performance in Blackburn’s 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough and scored 7-10 from Lancs Live when he led the team.

Millwall played 1-1 in Sheffield on Wednesday Shaun Williams Start and Jayson Molumby come from the bank.

Cyrus Christie Maybe he didn’t switch to Roma, but he was in the Fulham team’s 3-2 win over Huddersfield at the weekend. He supported his team’s second goal with a 7/10 from West London Sport.

Josh Cullen continued his recovery after an injury and started Charlton’s 2-1 win over Barnsley. He did a great job and got an 8/10 from News Shopper:

Dynamo in midfield and sets the pace. His standard situations consistently caused all sorts of problems and added bragging rights to a team that lacked confidence during an injury crisis.

Such a great player for The Valley outfit.

Callum Robinson made his West Brom debut in a 2-0 win over Luton Town. He had a huge impact on the game, with his cross he forced the opening goal. He received an 8/10 from Express & Star, while manager Slavan Bilic was very impressed with what he saw from the Irish striker:

I was very impressed with his first game. He is present, he is dangerous and fits the other players.

We knew who we got. He is exactly the type of player we wanted.

Dara O’Shea The game started in the lesser known right back position and scored a 7/10 after a good result.

It wasn’t a great day for the visitors to start with James Collins front. He was captain of the team and had an offside goal that Luton Today gave 6/10.

Preston made a 1-1 draw with Swansea to stay within reach of the play-offs. Alan Browne placed a 6/10 ad in midfield while Sean Maguire According to the Lancashire Evening Post, they only made it five minutes from the bank.

Conor Masterson continued his run in the QPR team during the 0-1 defeat. Despite the defeat, it was another good performance by the defender, who had quickly become an important player in recent weeks. He was one of only two players who were rated 7/10 by West London Sport.

