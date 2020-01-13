advertisement

After the hectic Christmas season, English football had returned to its usual routine last weekend. There have been a number of games in the divisions, with some strong performances by our Irish internationals.

An impressive 13 players were represented in the Premier League, 12 of whom were at the start. 18-year-old Jason Knight continued his strong form for Derby with a third goal in his last three games.

Here are the full length reviews:

advertisement

Irish player ratings

John Egan. Enda Stevens. David McGoldrick It all started on Friday night with Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over West Ham. It was not a classic performance by Chris Wilders that got away 1-0 thanks to a late intervention by VAR.

McGoldrick was rated 7/10 by the Sheffield Star and 6/10 by Egan. Stevens was accidentally excluded from the ratings for some reason.

James McCarthy played the full 90 minutes for Crystal Palace in their 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Brighton lost 1-0 at Everton Shane Duffy back on the team to replace injured Dan Burn. It was a decent feat by the defender, who finished 6/10 from the Brighton & Hove Independent. Seamus Coleman came from the bank for the home team.

Shane Long After a 2-1 win in Leicester, Saints Marching gave Southampton 6-10. Long was also fouled by VAR after being denied punishment after being sidelined in preparation.

Southampton was denied punishment after Shane Long was sidelined here. 👀 pic.twitter.com/zLtqFXppbm

– Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) January 11, 2020

Adam Idah In Norwich’s 0: 4 defeat at Old Trafford, he started for the first time in the Premier League. The 18-year-old received very little merit from the start, as he received a 6/10 from The Pink Un.

Burnley scored three goals against Chelsea Jeff Hendrick play as ‘number 10’. He was rated 6/10 by LancLive, who said he presented himself well.

Matt Doherty was in the Wolves team playing 1-1 with Newcastle, but it was not one of his better performances. He lost possession of the ball in preparation for the goal in Newcastle, and although he got a shot from the line, he received only 5/10 from Express & Star.

Ciaran Clark was on the Newcastle side and played in the middle of the back three. He impressed The Chronicle with his appearance (7/10):

A welcome return when he made nine major releases. His experience and work performance in the end was impressive.

Mark Travers It was his first start of the season for Bournemouth, but it was not a pleasant return for the team as they lost 0-3 to Watford at home. The Irish made a crucial mistake in preparing for the first goal, a mistake he told Daily Echo that he would learn:

I will definitely learn from it, develop and hopefully get three points next weekend (against Norwich) because we will not give up, we will continue to fight.

Aston Villa was embarrassed by Manchester City yesterday Conor Hourihane start the game. Completely overrun with the Villa midfield, he could only muster a 4/10 from the Birmingham Mail.

In the championship Ryan Manning was in the QPR team that lost 3-1 at Brentford and received a 6-10 from West London Sport for their performance on the right. Conor Masterson and Olamide Shodipo both came from the bank for the visitors.

James Collins scored the 1: 2 home defeat of Luton Town against Birmingham City by penalty. He got a 6/10 from Luton Today when he scored his ninth goal of the campaign.

Stoke and Millwall played a 0-0 tie with a number of Irish players. James McClean played the left wing for the home team and, according to Stoke Sentinel, could not do much in a 5/10 game.

In the meantime both Shaun Williams and Jayson Molumby started for visitors, got a straight red card in the final phase with Williams.

Darragh Lenihan was at the heart of Blackburn Rovers’ defense when they drew 1-1 with Preston, the side’s captain. He did well and, according to LancsLive, scored 6.5 / 10. Alan Browne and Sean Maguire were in the Preston side, with both players given 6/10 by LancsLive.

Cyrus Christie started for Fulham in the 1-0 win in Hull Harry Arter come from the bank.

Jason Knight scored another goal for Derby in the 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough, even if his spectacular goal was more than a touch of luck. The attempted cross of the 18-year-old sailed into the back corner, scoring his third goal in the last three games.

Jason Knight loves a goal ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/LY0mJo1YEy

– Derby County News (@NewsDerbyCounty) January 11, 2020

Knight was Derby’s best player of the day and was rated 7/10 by the Derby Telegraph.

SEE ALSO: Kick it out condemns James McClean’s “shameful, anti-Irish and sectarian abuse”

advertisement