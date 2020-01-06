advertisement

Chinese guests flatter Irish oysters like never before, as oyster farmers have unprecedented demand for their Asian product.

Irish oyster sales to China increased in value by 83 percent between 2017 and 2018, and according to Bord Bia, a further increase in numbers is expected when the 2019 figures are summarized.

Irish seafood exports to China were up 33 percent through September 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, according to seafood manager Karen Devereux.

“So the strong performance of Irish seafood in this market continues and oysters are an integral part of it. Irish oysters are a real success story in China with annual sales of around 6 million euros. “

She says they are now available in some of the most prestigious oyster bars, hotel chains, restaurants, and premium supermarkets in cities like Beijing and Shanghai, which are frequented by China’s growing middle class.

“In fact, China is now Ireland’s second largest market for Irish oyster exports.”

For a long time, France was the only export market for Irish oysters, which were sold in large quantities to the wholesale market. A few years ago, producers started installing facilities to pack and fire their oysters. This opened up new markets, with China leading the way.

The Irish oyster is considered a first-class and pure product that comes from clean water that surrounds a green island. A few dozen Chinese buyers have traveled here to see how oyster farming works. And they ate fish soup when they came to the Carlingford Oyster Company, recalls Kian Louët-Feisser, who runs the family business.

Asia today accounts for almost a third of its oyster sales.

“Four years ago, when you were talking to a Chinese person about Ireland at the China Fisheries Show, you said,” What is Ireland? “They didn’t even know it was a country. At the last show in October, people were actively looking for Irish oysters; that’s really cool.”

Before Brexit, the Carlingford Oyster Company sold 80 percent of its product to the UK. Louët-Feisser quickly realized that he shouldn’t put all his oysters in one basket. The air freight costs to Europe and China hardly differed, but the latter offered a premium price for the product.

“But you have to be of very good quality. Every oyster has to be absolutely perfect. ”

What about the call?

China grows a million tons of oysters annually – ten times more than in all of Europe – and therefore knows its oysters. In fact, Irish oysters have earned such a reputation that producers must take care to protect their product from counterfeiters looking for a premium price for an inferior product.

Louët-Feisser says the past 12 months have been a roller coaster ride because of Brexit and the urge for new customers.

“After the experience with Brexit, we would be very careful. We don’t want a market to account for more than a third of sales, because if something happens to that market, where do you stay? “

After gaining a foothold in China, the Carlingford Oyster Company looks to other Asian markets and recently sent its first shipment to Taiwan.

“There are great opportunities out there,” says Louët-Feisser. “When my father founded this company in 1974, you couldn’t give away oysters. Today it is a premium product. We are really on the menu now.”

