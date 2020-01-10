advertisement

The Irish judges will condemn the “relentless threats” of the Polish government against the independence of the judiciary in a meaningful letter to their colleagues in Warsaw.

Supreme Court Justice John MacMenamin will represent the Association of Ireland’s Judges (AJI) in a silent protest march in the Polish capital on Saturday along with dozens of judges from other European countries.

It is the first time that the AJI has participated in a protest in Ireland or abroad.

In a letter that Justice MacMenamin will send to the Polish judges’ association Iustitia this weekend, AJI President Justice David Barniville said that his participation in the event “is fully in line with his goals and objectives.”

“One of the goals set out in the AJI constitution is to promote the independence of the judiciary and to promote and maintain contacts with judges and magistrates abroad as well as with national and international judge associations,” said the association.

Justice John McMenamin: will march with Polish colleagues in full robe at the protest in Warsaw. Photo: Eric Luke

The AJI is pleased to accept the invitation to participate in the silent march “in solidarity with our judicial colleagues in Poland and to defend the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law”.

The judges will march in full judicial garb in protest against a series of measures by the populist Party for Law and Justice (PiS) that give the government greater control over the selection and discipline of the judiciary.

The Polish government has stepped up controls on the appointment of judges and has been accused of taking improper disciplinary measures against judges who criticize the reforms. It has also been accused of liberating critical judges from the bank by lowering their retirement age, which has been internationally convicted.

In 2018, an Irish judge temporarily delayed the extradition of a Polish man accused of drug trafficking because of concerns about the impact of the reforms on the rule of law in Poland.

‘Solidarity’

“The AJI offers Iustitia, the Polish Judges Association and the members of the Polish judiciary their full and unconditional support and solidarity in the face of the continuing and ongoing threats to the independence of the Polish judiciary and the Polish judicial system and to the rule of law through the actions of the Polish government, by the Court of Justice of the European Union have been clearly convicted, ”the letter said.

“Together with the International Association of Judges and the European Association of Judges and members of the judiciary from many other European countries, AJI condemns these measures and offers our colleagues in Poland unrestricted and clear support.”

Mr. Justice MacMenamin will also provide a letter of support from Chief Justice Frank Clarke.

Irish judges’ participation in the protest was “unprecedented,” lawyer Tony McGillicuddy told the Irish Timesearlier this week,

“I can’t imagine an Irish judicial person who has ever taken part in a march or protest before. I think they probably wouldn’t want this to be seen as an open political statement, but as a statement of solidarity with other judge colleagues.”

District judge and co-organizer of Poznan, Monika Frackowiak, welcomed the Irish participation. “It is very supportive for us. We really appreciate that.”

Iustitia said in a statement that she “would like to emphasize that the march is apolitical.

“It is not a confirmation of a political force in the country, nor is it intended to criticize the actions of a particular political party.

“Its only purpose is to make the legislature aware of the dramatic consequences of the entry into force of laws passed in parliament and of repressive measures against representatives of the judiciary in Poland.”

Judges’ associations from most European countries will be represented on the march. The British Judges Association will not participate but has expressed support.

