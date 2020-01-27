advertisement

A great cast for a great purpose.

Hip hop in Ireland has had a certain moment in recent years.

We’re not going to bother naming names, but there are countless Irish hip-hop artists out there who regularly make excellent music.

And many of them will gather at The Sugar Club in Dublin on March 16 for an excellent cause.

Some Irish hip hop artists will partner with the charity Inner City Helping Homeless for Irish hip-hop against homelessness, a live fundraiser for the charity.

Each artist will perform two or three songs that evening. The proceeds go to Inner City Helping Homeless. Around 200 volunteers on the street help the needy.

Artists featured at the event include Nealo, Erica Cody, Jafaris, JyellowL and many more.

Check out the full schedule of the event here:

Irish hip hop against homelessness. This will be a historic night. Ticketlink in my biography. pic.twitter.com/Zp3vxK989E

– Nealo (@NellydaSilla), January 27, 2020

Tickets for the event cost € 15 and are available here.

