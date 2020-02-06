advertisement

The criminal case after the raid in Bolivia, in which Irishman Michael Dwyer died, has collapsed after the prosecution dropped all charges against the 39 defendants.

Mr. Dwyer, 24, was killed along with two others in a raid by an elite police unit in the hotel where he was in Santa Cruz City on April 16, 2009. Two other men were arrested.

Judge Sixto Fernández said Tuesday that all 39 suspects were “released” after prosecutors and the Home Office informed the court that they would withdraw terrorist charges against them.

The 27 defendants who were present at the hearing, many of whom had been in custody for years in violation of the Bolivian Constitution, emotionally celebrated with family members in the courtroom.

The Bolivian government claims that Dwyer is part of a terrorist organization that intends to murder President Evo Morales and fuel separatist tensions in the east of the South American country. Mr. Dwyer told his family in Co Tipperary that he had gone to Bolivia to do bodyguard training.

The Bolivian authorities had always used the ongoing process to halt the Irish government’s commitment to participate in an international investigation into Mr. Dwyer’s death.

His family says they have gathered evidence to prove that he was executed by the police. A separate case against Bolivia is pending at the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

In 2015, the two men arrested in the police operation, the Hungarian Elod Toaso and the Bolivian Mario Tadic, pleaded guilty in return for the sentences already served. After leaving Bolivia, they said they only agreed to the plea to get out of jail and refused to participate in terrorism.

Both men and four others who had made similar bargains were among those acquitted on Tuesday.

corruption charges

The prosecutor explained why the charges were dropped and referred to the 12-year prison sentence for corruption and extortion against Marcelo Soza, the prosecutor originally responsible for the case.

Since his exile in Brazilian exile, he has claimed that the case he opened against the men had been manipulated at the instruction of senior officials from the Morales administration.

The prosecutor also pointed out allegations that former Morales Home Secretary Carlos Romero tried to manipulate one of the trial judges. Mr. Romero is under arrest for other allegations of corruption.

The terrorist attack collapsed three months after Morales’ exile, after nearly 14 years in power. He fled amid widespread unrest after the election authorities under his command hampered his efforts for an unconstitutional fourth term.

The lawyers of the 39 defendants in the terrorism case had long argued that the only reason the case lasted so long and violated the country’s constitution and international human rights treaties signed by Bolivia was due to political pressure from the Morales administration ,

Bolivia is expected to hold new elections for a new president and national assembly in May.

