Riot police use pepper spray in the mall during Christmas day protests

Local rioters clashed with riot police and anti-government protesters at Sha Tin’s New Town Plaza in Hong Kong, according to local media during the Christmas Day demonstrations. This material shows officials who force a man to the ground before pouring pepper spray over him. According to the South China Morning Post, demonstrators have gathered in shopping centers all day and confronted the police over the use of tear gas and pepper spray. In a statement released on Christmas Day, the Hong Kong police denied a statement by the Hong Kong Watch human rights group accusing the police of taking “brutal measures” against “peaceful buyers and demonstrators” on Christmas Eve. In a clash between anti-government protesters and riot police in Yoho Mall II on December 24, a man fell from the mall’s second floor. Photo credit: EdUHKSU Editorial Board via Storyful

