advertisement

“I pay for everything I have to do, but I will never put calories on my menu.” No way. “Chef Wade Murphy, who runs the 1826 restaurant in Adare, Co Limerick, with his wife Elaine, firmly believes that he will oppose the upcoming legislation that requires calorie counting in menus in restaurants, cafes, takeaways, and bars is prescribed where food is served.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health asked food business owners to complete a questionnaire on the proposal, the results of which will be reflected in future legislation. However, chefs and restaurateurs across the country have raised vigorous objections and have protested against the move on social media.

advertisement

“I will add an opt-out statement to the booking system before the guest makes a reservation. The menu is said to exceed daily consumption, and it will be, ”said Damien Gray, head of the Michelin-starred Liath restaurant in Dublin.

Eamon O’Reilly, owner of The Greenhouse and One Pico, a two-Michelin star hotel in Dublin, is also opposed to the proposed legislation. “We will not do it, as has been said many times, we will never put calories on the menu.”

Kevin O’Toole, who closed his chameleon restaurant in Temple Bar last October, believes that the program is not viable after 25 years of doing business. “The gap between this government and gastronomy seems to be widening. You seem to have no idea what running a restaurant means. “

Wade and Elaine Murphy from the 1826 restaurant in Adare, Co Limerick

Ministry of Health strategy

The compulsory indication of calories on menus in Irish restaurants has been under consideration since 2015 when the then government decided to enact legislation after poor use of a voluntary opt-in system. It is now part of the National Obesity Policy and National Action Plan 2016-2025.

Amazingly short-sighted and misjudged. Successive governments have not supported our hotel industry, although it has assumed that it is one of the jewels of tourism. In any case, I will not pull this line !! #enough is enough

– Chapter One (@ChapterOneDub) January 7, 2020

I will absolutely reject that

It is extremely imprecise, unenforceable and open to abuse by places that want to falsify the numbers

A program that teaches the importance of good food for children would be a far better use of the definitive waste of public funds. Https://t.co/lmQbtskAmE

– Gaz (@MichaelsCoDub), January 7, 2020

“This has been discussed and discussed for some time. But I’ll publish laws later this year to introduce calorie intake, ”Health Minister Simon Harris told the Irish Times last February.

This deadline was not met, but there were indications on Monday that the issue was back on the agenda when the government released a consultation document asking food business owners to complete a comprehensive questionnaire on the subject and address their concerns express.

“The results of this consultation will contribute to the drafting of the bill,” the health ministry said. “The timeline for calorie launch is yet to be determined, but once legislation is in place, significant lead time will be provided to allow businesses to prepare.”

The move, although deeply unpopular in the food service business, has met with public approval. In 2012, a public consultation by the Irish Food Safety Authority found that “a large majority” of consumers endorsed calories on menus to make informed decisions.

In September last year, a study by the Economic and Social Research Institute found that people order less and consume fewer calories when calorie information is on menus.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) is against the idea. “It looks like the proposed legislation on the presentation of calories on menus is being worked out by the government without considering the negative effects,” said managing director Adrian Cummins on Tuesday.

RAI concerns include the cost of implementing and monitoring the initiative; the time pressure placed on the chefs and the possibility of restricting their creativity; and the need to consider the calorie count as just part of a healthy diet.

Alternatively, a stronger emphasis on nutrition education is suggested. “We want the second level to include housekeeping or a food science equivalent, and we need more food education on the primary education curriculum,” says Cummins.

The consultation document and questionnaire will be open until 5 p.m. on Friday, February 14, and the Ministry of Health will then publish a report with an analysis of the responses.

Irish Times

Food & drink club

Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes

Join now

advertisement