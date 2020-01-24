advertisement

A really amazing achievement.

Irish conductor Eimear Noone will be the first woman to lead the Oscars Orchestra at the 2020 Academy Awards.

The Galway-born woman will conduct excerpts from the five nominated scores, although it is not yet clear whether the scores will be performed as a medley or separately.

The Oscar appearance is the latest in a long list of successes for Noone, who was also the first woman to conduct at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

She went to Twitter to celebrate the news and thanked the producers of the award ceremony for the opportunity.

Many thanks to the visionary producers Stephanie Allain and Lynette Howell Taylor @TheAcademy and the incredible Rickey Minor, brilliant music director for the Oscars, who invited me to perform at the Oscars 2020! https://t.co/xh3VzoS0z7 pic.twitter.com/TAowbcYHGy

– Eimear Noone (@eimearnoone) January 23, 2020

Speaking to Variety after the announcement of the news, no one said, “The wonderful Oscars producers have decided that after all these years they want to finally see a female presence on the podium.”

She continued, “It is an honor to be there and to help normalize something that I do every day. Little girls will see it everywhere and say, ‘I think I’ll do it.’ That is what we want. ” Following the success of last year’s ceremony, we have a host this year and the presence of Noone will increase Irish interest in the event. Now all we need is a victory for Saoirse Ronan …

