As you may have seen, Galway-born composer and conductor Eimear Noone made history at the Oscars last weekend when she became the first woman to conduct the orchestra during the event.

It seems that nobody took advantage of his time to rub shoulders with some of the biggest names in cinema (and music).

And her ultra-relatable tweets – where she’s obviously been buzzing since Sunday evening – were a joy to see.

She expressed her joy at being transformed into .gif by Perez Hilton, saying that her 6 year old child loved the novelty of it:

Oh my God! I am a Gif on @PerezHilton (thank you Perez, my 6 years old love it !!!) https://t.co/0XtJ0Tj8ac

– Eimear Noone (@eimearnoone) February 11, 2020

She also posted photos of her with Janelle Monae, Brie Larson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more.

She even brought her mom, like any good Irish girl:

Yours, Eimear.

Amazing Claire dress. And oh my … doesn’t @eimearnoone look amazing! What a performance pic.twitter.com/NTrRchgC5l

– Fiona Delaney (@fidgettwidget) February 12, 2020

