Three leading Irish athletes had to give up their planned training camp around the Australian mountain resort on Falls Creek in northeast Victoria due to the increasing threat and proximity of bush fires.

Seán Tobin, Paul Robinson and Michelle Finn all traveled from Dublin to Melbourne for the New Year and were due to arrive in Falls Creek, about a five-hour drive from the city, on Thursday, before firefighters at the foot of the mountain will be sent back by the police.

Sonia O’Sullivan is already at the Falls Creek Resort, a kind of annual outing for her and her husband Nic Bideau, along with members of the Melbourne Track Club, many of whom are Bideaus coaches. O’Sullivan has been using the venue as a New Year’s training camp since 1998.

Many of Australia’s top athletes from various sports are based in the Alpine National Park and contribute to a positive start to the year. The entire mountain has now received an evacuation order and everyone must be gone by Friday.

Ireland’s Seán Tobin in action at the European Cross-Country Championship in Lisbon. Photo: Morgan Treacy / Inpho

Many of those in Falls Creek left overnight after the evacuation order was canceled, and although the sky was a little clearer on Thursday, the fires can be seen on most of the surrounding mountains.

Tobin, Robinson and Finn will now have to wait several days or more before trying to return to Falls Creek after the evacuation order has been canceled. All three planned to spend several weeks at the high mountain resort to boost their efforts to pursue Olympic qualifications and prepare for the European Athletics Championships in Paris in August.

Tobin was Ireland’s best senior finisher at the European Cross-Country in Lisbon last month and finished 18th. Finn wants to qualify for Tokyo in the 3,000-meter steeplechase after qualifying for Rio in 2016. Robinson previously finished fourth at the European Championship 1,500 m in 2014.

Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, after consulting with the Minister of Police and Emergency Services and the Commissioner for Emergency Management, previously declared six areas of local government and the Alpine areas to be catastrophic.

“Conditions are expected to worsen by tomorrow, and the government’s priority is the security of the Victorians.” in 2009.

“Dealing with the immediate aftermath of the fires while many fires continue to burn across the state is a major challenge that involves all levels of government. The government has already set up a forest fire and forest fire recovery task force to help communities rebuild after the devastating fires in the east of the state. “

