Irina Shayk has once again demonstrated her spectacular figure with a picture of her vacation in Costa Rica, where she took the opportunity to do a photo session that has a lot to tell.

In one of the photos released this week, you can see the model with a bikini on her back that leaves nothing to the imagination and allows you to see the sensational curves of the top Russian model that remain in a great moment.

And it is that half a million like that the picture already had a show that the former Bradley Cooper is not gaining popularity.

With friends

She traveled to Costa Rica with her friend Alyssa Volskaya and also the model Inga Rubensteinthat can be seen in most of the photo shoots with Irina Shayk. The Russian has a lot of feedback from social networks.

And the fact is that the pictures they publish, although most of them are from far away, seem to like their followers very much.

Frustrated journalist

Irina ShaykIn an interview on Monday, the 34-year-old admitted that as a teenager she dreamed of being a journalist or writer. This was explained: I wanted to write stories and ask questions. “

However, she admitted that the family situation changed her plans and that she had to go on the catwalk to “find an opportunity to help my family”.

