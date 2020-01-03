advertisement

The Irina Shayk One of the most attractive women in the world is undoubtedly and this is shown daily in her various events, model passes, announcements and on her Instagram account, where she does not save on her pictures.

One of the last to hang has surprised everyone because of its spectacular surprise. The picture shows the Russian model lying in the sun with a red wool bikini and filling her Instagram account with likes.

In less than a day, the whopping half a million hearts already add up and it seems that it won’t stop until it reaches one million since the photo is really impressive.

advertisement

It’s not the first time

The photo published by Irina is similar to others that were taken recently, and that’s something her haters put on her face who think the model always takes very similar photos.

While the number of people who deal with Russian is fairly small, it would not be a surprising answer from Irina Shayk, who has had multiple confrontations with hate-hunters in social networks recently.

The most shocking break of 2019

The fact that the relationship between Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper had broken up surprised the whole world, especially after Lea was born, the couple’s daughter a few months ago. However, there was infidelity.

At first you thought it was with Lady GagaHowever, the singer was not responsible for the separation of the two, as Bradley Cooper cheated on Irina Shayk with another woman.

advertisement