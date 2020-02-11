advertisement

IRFU’s Leinster branch has warned rugby schools competing at Energia Park in Donnybrook that An Garda Síochána is “at the point where action needs to be taken when incidents occur”.

Last week, Leinster sent a “new letter” to Castleknock, Belvedere, Gonzaga, St. Michaels, Kilkenny, Newbridge, Clongowes Wood Colleges and St. Gerard’s School to ensure that current and former students are aware of the consequences for “alcohol consumption.” and anti-social behavior ”.

Gardaí and Sword Security – the company that plays games in Donnybrook and can attract crowds close to the 6,000 capacity – found that “firecrackers and smoke bombs” were thrown onto the pitch and into the crowd.

advertisement

“Derogatory attribution from the stands to players, game officers and other supporters” was also repeated. The Leinster office said: “This is a minority problem that is now affecting the majority. We have been advised and advised.” have received a commitment from Gardaí that we are now at the point where action needs to be taken in the event of an incident. “

Headmaster Chris Kinder wrote in a letter to Castleknock College “Pastmen”: “The Leinster Schools have published a new letter calling for all viewers to work together, while most of the content of the letter focuses on the [current student] side of the In relation to the playing field, they specifically asked the headmasters to contact their former student unions. ”

Former students gather on the terrace of the Energia Park opposite the main booth.

advertisement