It is an institution that seemed in danger of collapsing for a while. Lunch seemed to be the least loved of our three meals a day. The fuel should be consumed while we wipe our thumbs or empty the inbox. “Let’s have lunch” became the code for “Let’s not bother”. Not having time for lunch has become a dubious badge of honor, as if it were a sign of how important you are, how busy you are.

During the downturn, restaurants stood in front of half-empty rooms for lunch. Many threw in the towel and put the staff and kitchen costs in an extended dinner with early risers and pre-theater wheezing. Lunch was almost toast.

November is Food Month in Irish time. irishtimes.com/foodmonth

When Lisa Cope, Marie-Claire Digby and I met to plan this list, we were happily surprised at how many types of lunches we could name, which resulted in a different type of top 100. Many of our firm favorites had appeared in our list of the 100 best restaurants, cafes and restaurants in Ireland that was released in May. This time, however, we didn’t cut them down, not because we’re moody, but because they don’t. ‘do not serve lunch. The absence of a lunch break is still a striking feature of the urban-rural divide.

But the good news is that lunch didn’t die: it came back stronger. Our list of great lunches takes you to unusual places: lunches in a library, college, Michelin-starred restaurant, take away, or secondhand bookshop. A day can be built around lunch; Business can be cemented; long lunches can feel like a little break from reality; Families can keep up with the pace at which dinner tests everyone’s energy levels. You can also have a quick lunch. Wherever you go and use this list as a guide, you can be pretty sure it will be a great lunch.

Lunch can be taken lightly or seriously. We chose the latter: a really good list of lunchtime legends. Catherine Cleary

Jump to:

Cultural

business

With friends

With family

Long lunch

Make a day out of it

Sunday dinner

pitstop

Fast

Special opportunity

CULTURAL

TU Dublin Green / Blue Room

Technical University of Dublin, Cathal Brugha Street, Dublin 1, bookings at scaft@tudublin.ie

The student restaurant at the Dublin Technical School – or the then Dublin Institute of Technology – is one of the city’s best secrets for lunch – and costs 10 euros for three courses (and 4 euros for a glass of good wine). to boot a bargain. It doesn’t really advertise because it isn’t strictly necessary, but every semester lunch is served Monday through Friday in the Blue or Green Room Restaurant, prepared by first, second, or third year students and the public are welcome. It is a learning environment, but it is known that the immersion programs, in which the second or third year takes over the entire operation of the restaurant and decides everything from the dishes to the wine list, result in serious food. With these prices, you can afford to throw a barge at the student chefs. Lisa Cope

Camerino bakery at Goethe

Camerino bakery at Goethe

Goethe-Institut Ireland, 32 Merrion Square East, Dublin 2, camerino.de

Caryna Camerino’s second cafe site has brought some of its peculiarities on Capel Street (and raspberry cheesecake brownies) to the basement of the Goethe Institute, which promotes German culture and language in Ireland (and one of the finest public libraries houses) in Dublin). The daily changing menu with soups, salads and sandwiches is handwritten on a clipboard. Most of the vegetables come from farms in Dublin and olive oil from a friend’s farm in Italy. Worth a visit, just for cakes. LC

Hatch & Sons

15 St Stephen’s Green, Dublin 2, hatchandsons.co

You don’t have to visit the Little Museum of Dublin to go down the basement stairs to Hatch & Sons, but doing so will make it feel like a very well-rounded experience. Domini and Peaches Kemp’s food in this lovely, former kitchen is a nod to the past in the form of a lunch with hearty Guinness and Beef stew and a hopeful Irish future where delicious food is served by small Irish producers The norm , Catherine Cleary

IFI Cafe Bar

6 Eustace Street, Temple Bar, Dublin 2, ifi.ie/cafebar

The Irish Film Institute was one of the first buildings in Temple Bar to be renovated almost 30 years ago. The former Quaker meeting house from the 18th century is still the cultural center of Temple Bar and a model for the good use of old buildings. The cafe is a good place for lunch. How better to prepare for a French art house film than for a croque monsieur and a good coffee? CC

Having lunch

National College of Art and Design, 100 Thomas Street, Dublin 8, facebook.com/luncheonettedublin

An art student made a cafeteria with luncheonette at NCAD an insider tip. It is probably the only canteen in Ireland where regular non-students come to eat. Jennie Moran is the woman who brought student catering out of the doldrums and improved it. Much better. CC

ink

DLR Lexicon, Haigh Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin, instagram.com/inkcafe.dl

Eating and talking were traditionally forbidden in libraries, but you can do both at Ink, in the DLR Lexicon. In the beautiful library of Dún Laoghaire, there is a café on the ground floor based on the ideas you would expect from a building dedicated to knowledge. The focus is on reducing waste and serving a sustainable, tasty lunch. CC

Crawford Gallery Cafe

1 Emmet Place, Cork, crawfordgallerycafe.com

The debate over whether food is art or handicrafts can be reflected on a plate of roasted bone marrow dripped on butter sourdough or dipped deeply into devilish kidneys at the Crawford Gallery Cafe. It’s Cork’s good room with artwork on the walls and light coming in from the tall windows. As the cheese maker Bill Hogan put it, the Crawford Cafe is a place to stay. CC

Hello Deli

Hello Deli

Nano Nagle Place, Douglas Street, Cork, gooddaydeli.de

Clare Condon and her partner Kristin Makirere (everyone calls him Mak) both felt heartbroken when they saw the purpose-built café in the garden of Nano Nagle Place. They felt that this was their place. The fish tacos have been added to make the reception easier for non-vegetarians, as the rest of the menu is meat-free. This is a café where sustainability is very important. CC

The Bookstop Cafe

5 Bridge Street, Kenmare, Co Kerry, bridgestreetcoop.com

This café with its tiny garden combines cozy home cooking with shelves filled with an eccentric collection of used books. You can enjoy a delicious, slow-cooked Dal as you leaf through a 40-year-old travel guide to Ireland and understand the changes. It’s a vegetarian cafe with lots of dishes that are completely vegan – and this is a cooperative so everyone who works here gets a share of the profit. CC

The Secret Garden Cafe

North Mayo Heritage Center, Enniscoe House, Ballina, Co Mayo, northmayogenealogy.com

The surrounding area sets the café at the North Mayo Heritage Center apart from the crowd, and the vegetable garden, where food for the Enniscoe House was once grown, is now growing for the house and the cafe. The apple pie is exactly as you know it from home. CC

BUSINESS

Mr. Fox

38 Parnell Square West, Dublin 1, mrfox.ie

Every two years, the Technical University of Dublin holds a gastronomy symposium on the campus of Cathal Brugha Street. Some of the brightest and best decorated academics from the food and gastronomy industry come from all over the world to give lectures and listen to their contemporaries who talk about a variety of food-related topics. As you can imagine, the decision of where to go for lunch is not made lightly. So it is a stroke of fate to have Mr. Fox on the doorstep. The gastronomic brain fills up dishes such as pork cheek with tartar sauce, apple, watercress and quail egg; or duck leg with Beluga lentils, Morcilla, Cavolo Nero and smoked plum; and finish the game with Mr Fox with the ultimate Irish iceberg dessert or super split. LC

Dax

Dax

23 Pembroke Street Upper, Dublin 2, dax.ie

Entering Dax feels like traveling back in time to rural France, where champagne and lobster biscuits were common for lunch. The cavern-like dining room is shrouded in French sophistication, but the warm staff and casual service always offer a relaxing experience. The set lunch (€ 29 for two courses or € 35 for three courses) is a great way to get to know Graham Neville’s cuisine without breaking your food budget for the month. LC

Delahunt

39 Camden Street Lower, Dublin 2, delahunt.ie

The trick to building a small restaurant empire is that each branch does something different. Delahunt is therefore a busy café during the day with basic foodstuffs such as haddock smokies and Benedict eggs with roasted pork on toast. At night it’s a restaurant – and sister wine bar Frank pulls her down the street. At that speed, they don’t even have to milk the Meghan and Harry effects. CC

The garden room

Upper Merrion Street, Dublin 2, thegardenroom.ie

Of course there is a much stronger lunch option in the Merrion Hotel stall, but there is a lot to enjoy in the Garden Room, not least the view of the garden with the sculpture of a melancholy James Joyce. The menu includes home-style dishes like crispy pork ear and well-preserved Irish ingredients like Harty’s oysters. One for a longer business lunch when you have time to relax. CC

Pearl brasserie

20 Merrion Street Upper, Dublin 2, pearl-brasserie.com

A brasserie halfway between Doheny & Nesbitt and government buildings should legally be heavy, French, and old-fashioned. This restaurant may be below street level, but that doesn’t mean that it misses the changing food fashions around the world. It’s French, but there is also a nimble touch of Asian, Italian, and Middle Eastern food. CC

The saddle room

The saddle room

Shelbourne Hotel, 27 St. Stephens Green, Dublin 2, theshelbourne.com/dine-drink/the-saddle-room

Hotel dining rooms can be unpopular places where the breakfast buffet reaches the culinary high of the day and from there it only goes downhill. The Shelbourne offers a much more special lunch menu, like whiskey salmon and a hearty selection of roasts and grilled dishes. The clubby room has spacious tables for relaxed business discussions. CC

savage

Westbury Hotel, Harry Street, Dublin 2, wilde.ie

The Westbury Hotel feeds more casually, but sometimes it’s nice to push the boat out a bit. Wilde is a place for lunch where the food is more memorable than predictable. Thornhill duck breast is combined with roasted pumpkin in the colder months. This is a kitchen that gets the best out of vegetables in every season. CC

James Street

19-21 James Street South, Belfast, jamesstandco.com

Weathering Brexit thunderstorms becomes easier with a solid local clientele who knows you are consistently good. Niall McKenna has developed his Belfast restaurant business so much that it is. James Street (as the merger of the former James Street South and the Bar and Grill on James Street is now called) was reopened a little over a year ago, and the ship is constantly looking for what lies ahead. CC

canteen

Main Street, Celbridge, Co Kildare, canteencelbridge.com

It may feel like every business lunch is taking place between the canals of Dublin, but there are many businesses and alliances outside the overheated capital. Canteen has the advantage of being close to the city but being a place of its own with excellent food from James Sheridan such as: CC

Everetts

22 High Street, Waterford, Co Waterford, everetts.ie

This restaurant could just as well be included in our Make a Day of It category. Or combine your business with a day trip, lunch in Lycra and end your meeting with a visit to the Waterford Greenway. The service is friendly and there is a very competent kitchen in this venerable old building. CC

WITH FRIENDS

Gertrude

130 Pearse Street, Dublin 2, gertrude.ie

Gertrude is light and airy when you run out of sandwiches (or want a good glass of wine for lunch). Start with the mushroom soup with truffle arancini, followed by the duck bao, and you’ll be less than € 20 lighter. How much you spend on wormwood cocktails, sherry or natural wine is entirely up to you. LC

Happy turtle

8 Aungier Street, Dublin 2, luckytortoise.ie

Lucky Tortoise brought dim sum, kimchi and Japanese pancakes to Aungier Street this year after several successful pop-ups in Ranelagh. The 12-euro lunch menu offered every day is one of the most generous in town, and includes miso soup, okonomiyaki (these Japanese pancakes), dumplings, rice, and kimchi. If you can’t handle so much food, just pull up a chair for a few Char-Si buns and drown them in chilli oil for maximum complacency at lunch. LC

Alma

12 South Circular Road, Portobello, Dublin 8, alma.ie

This family-run Argentine café is unique in Dublin. Where else can you eat juicy steak, eggs and chimichurri in the sunshine, drink coffee with Dulce de Leche and let the staff treat you like a member of the extended family (one they really like)? The food tastes as good as it looks in its carefully crafted Instagram feed, and it’s a welcome change from the same old cookie cutter menu. LC

Assassination Custard

Assassination Custard

19a Kevin Street Lower, Dublin 8, facebook.com/assassinationcustard

Outside of food and beverage circles, it feels like nobody knows anything about Assassination Custard – maybe because it’s only open for lunch Tuesday through Friday and can seat a maximum of 12 people – but if you don’t have it, you should correct at noon soon. Produce is king of its owners and chefs, Ken and Gwen, with regular bike tours to Temple Bar market to collect vegetables from the McNally Family Farm stand, and there’s a Mediterranean twist on their food, with dishes like panelle (chickpea fritters) , Sicilian caponata and smoky eggplant with curry leaves. Eating here feels like being invited to someone’s home. LC

3 sheets

Blackrock Market, Hauptstrasse 19a, Blackrock, Co Dublin, 3leaves.ie

A visit to 3 Leaves is a redefinition for everyone whose experience with Indian food is limited to take-away food in the region. The owners Milie and Santosh treat guests as if they were guests at home, and the lunch menu with a choice of dishes only costs € 12 on weekdays and € 14.95 on weekends, which means that you justify adding pani First of all, Puri and Palak Pakora Chaat. This is Indian home cooking that is not tailored to the Irish palate. The quality and honesty of the food make it worth the trip, whether you live in Dublin or not. LC

Soup

Soup

28 George’s Street Lower, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, soupramen.ie

Everything that comes from Soup’s small kitchen in Dún Laoghaire is made on site and you can try it. The ramen is the best I’ve found in Ireland, and dishes like the oxtail gyoza with pistachio, fennel and lovage, and the spectacular umami salad are as imaginative as they are delicious. The long tables are meant to be shared, and alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages have been considered as well as food. LC

The Muddlers Club

1 Warehouse Lane, Belfast, themuddlersclubbelfast.com

If you’re with friends after a lost afternoon, no one will judge you in this Belfast alley where one of the city’s best restaurants is like an insider tip. The Muddlers Club is far enough away to feel like a haven, and Gareth McCaughey’s kitchen is a real treat. CC

Ard Bia at Nimmos

Spanish Arch, Long Walk, Galway, ardbia.com

This charming restaurant, in which Aoibheann MacNamara brings together different people and eating cultures, has a collaborative energy for its guests. Friendly gatherings need a relaxed, comfortable environment, and Ard Bia is all that. As the corrib races past, time passes more slowly here, with delicious staple foods such as the Ard Bia Reuben with Mossfield Gouda and sauerkraut. CC

Linnanes Lobster Bar

New Quay, Co Clare, linnanesbar.com

You could almost reach out to sea and harvest your own lunch in this pretty pub with its sunny outdoor tables. The seafood plates here are the perfect place for friendly conversations. If it is freshly caught, it is there for you. CC

Little fox

Hauptstrasse, Ennistymon, Co Clare, littlefox.ie

Niamh Fox’s quirky Ennistymon Café has gastro-tourists from Ireland and beyond who have been on the pilgrimage to Clare since last year for dishes like sticky pork belly, peanut rayu, sesame-cucumber-cucumber and rice, and tomato flatbread with onions, garlic and try creme fraiche. All of the dishes on the short menu are top-notch, and lunch here is likely to ruin everyone else for weeks. Don’t miss the dessert – if you’re too full, take a slice of one of the best carrot cakes in the country for later. LC

WITH FAMILY

Grano

Grano

Unit 5, Norseman Court, Manor Street, Dublin 7, grano.ie

Grano owner Roberto Mungo brought a piece of Sicily to Stoneybatter just before Christmas last year. Since then it has been one of the most talked about restaurants in Dublin. The two-course menu costs 12 euros for starter and main course and is almost as cheap as in Italy. It includes dishes such as panzanella, stuffed sardines, and hand-made pasta with anchovies and capers, and many others. Because the ingredients are imported directly from the mongoose friends’ farms, you get the closest thing to real business without getting on a plane. LC

The fumbally

Fumbally Lane, Dublin 8, thefumbally.ie

Business partners Aisling Rogerson and Luca D’Alfonso are the mother and father of the Fumbally family, a group of cooks, breeders, doers and thinkers who work and eat here. Fumbally has become the linchpin of Dublin’s best cafes. The shared tables are ideal for family celebrations, small groups, oldies, four-legged friends and everyone else. CC

storyboard

Clancy Quay, Islandbridge, Dublin 8, storyboardcoffee.com

A friend recently brought her family to this lovely café after a stroll through Phoenix Park, and everyone was thrilled. The decor is simple, as is the food idea. Start with excellent (mostly Irish and mostly organic) ingredients and then make them as tasty as possible. Simple soups and sandwiches offer no hiding places for shortcuts. And they don’t bring them here. CC

Overcomes kitchen at the airport

Airfield Estate, Overend Avenue, Dundrum, Dublin 14, airfield.ie/overends-kitchen

Airfield Estate’s Overends Kitchen is run by chef Luke Matthews and uses what is available on the premises from fruit and vegetable fields, tunnels and herds of Jersey cows to create a menu with the intent to “grow, to manage, use and return ”. , The lunch menu includes salads, soups, tarts and other regularly changing dishes. If something is out of season, you won’t see it. All dishes are available in half size at half price, so that both children and adults eat. LC

Bresson

4a Monkstown Crescent, Monkstown, Co Dublin, bresson.ie

The long family dinner is still an important part of French culture. A cozy meal by the sea that accompanies you from bouillabaisse to tarte tatin with plenty of good bread and butter is the kind of rhythm in which everyone can relax. For a cross-generational meeting there is something for everyone on Bresson’s well-stocked menu. CC

Moran’s oyster house

The Weir, Roymore, Kilcolgan, Co Galway, moransoystercottage.com

It takes a lot of time to keep a veteran’s restaurant fresh and avoid a decline. At Moran’s, the freshness of fish and seafood served here is simple and simple. Brown, oven-warm soda bread and freshly shelled wild Clarenbridge oysters are a delicious treat. Older family members will remember the taste of a wild native oyster, and younger ones will discover that it keeps it. CC

Ballymore Inn

Ballymore Eustace, Co Kildare, ballymoreinn.com

It was announced that the Blessington Greenway would extend from 6.5 km to 43 km and conquer a number of villages on the west Wicklow side of the district border. Even if this takes a while, there are already beautiful forest walks near Ballymore Eustace that bring the family to the tables of Barry and Georgina O’Sullivan and have a good appetite for chicken liver pate and specialties such as Duncannon Fish and Chips. CC

Wine & brine

59 Main Street, Moira, Co Armagh, wineandbrine.co.uk

Lunch in this elegant restaurant is available at prices you usually think. But cooking at Wine & Brine is a few steps above the medium price level. Starters are excellent gastropub favorites, and the main dishes get something very special. The dining room is very nice and you will feel really spoiled after a visit here. CC

Grow HQ

Farronshoneen, Dunmore Road, Waterford, giy.ie/grow-hq

The Grow HQ, the fruit and vegetable mecca on the edge of a roundabout in Waterford, presents its garden award in the hotel’s restaurant, under the direction of chef JB Dubois. Every week, a hero plate takes seasonal vegetables and prepares them in five ways. However, each dish is designed to use what grows in the gardens. Everything is available in a child’s portion. After lunch, you can take a stroll through the garden and, depending on the season, watch golden raspberries, rhubarb and even lemons in the greenhouse. LC

Foyle hotel

Hauptstrasse, Moville, Co Donegal, foylehotel.ie

Fish is a must at this welcoming hotel and restaurant on the coast of Co Donegal. Local Greencastle boats keep the kitchen filled with all kinds of shellfish and seafood, where chef Derek Creagh works his magic. Don’t go without a dessert from the talented pastry chef Monto Mansour. For the small hunger there is a complete lunch menu as well as a Peckish selection.

LONG LUNCH

Etto

18 Merrion Row, Dublin 2, etto.ie

Lunch at Etto is the cure for all ailments. Separations, a fire drenched in the rain: Whatever the problem, there’s nothing you can’t fix about Nduja mussels, pumpkin risotto with chanterelles and Taleggio and a carafe of wine. The Italian-inspired menu, served by always smiling staff, costs € 27 for three courses a week – and given the location, it’s one of the best deals in Dublin. LC

Forest Avenue

8 Sussex Terrace, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, forestavenuerestaurant.ie

John and Sandy Wyer have a busy dinner at the weekend in their impressive, somewhat hidden restaurant. Take a break on weekdays, because it’s worth having lunch in the afternoon. John Wyer is a chef who leaves food to dictate the menu based on what is great in the farmers’ fields and not on the watered down version of ingredient-based cooking as faker restaurants do. CC

Le Perroquet

Le Perroquet

133 Leeson Street Upper, Dublin 4, leperroquet.ie

The sales pitch that brought us through the door was Le Perroquet’s express lunch, but we turned it into a long, talkative one with very little difficulty. Chris Fulham cooks from the French canon, with a flood of small plates to be shared, family style, and more standard main courses for the hungry. The upstairs room should be ready now – and I predict that will be the place where late risers will settle. CC

host

13 Ranelagh, Dublin 6, hostrestaurant.ie

Arriving at Host feels like entering a city that is a bit more cosmopolitan than Dublin. Maybe it’s the chefs who roll fresh pasta at the counter. Maybe it’s the white-shirted staff. Maybe it’s the natural wine menu. Lunch is a Saturday affair, but the pumpkin cappellacci with walnuts, rump bolognese tagliatelle, and Peter Hannan’s rib eye are all there, with the added benefit that you can take a nap afterwards. LC

Castles

Castles

1 Windsor Terrace, Portobello, Dublin 8, locksrestaurant.ie

There are few places that are as perfect for lunch as the bright, layered Locks dining room, with its spacious chairs, gallery-like walls, and large windows overlooking the Grand Canal. A meal here never seems to miss the mark, as the confident staff in front of and behind the house deliver exactly what you came for. A lunch menu with two or three courses is served from Friday to Sunday. However, it would be an unforgivable mistake not to order the homemade bread with sea trout and butter as an extra. LC

Michaels

57 Deerpark Road, Mount Merrion, Co Dublin, michaels.ie

If you haven’t spent a lazy afternoon enjoying Michael’s butter-soaked lobster-crusted fish plate and Californian Chardonnay, what have you done in your life? Gaz Smith’s commitment to serving only the freshest seafood, much of which comes directly from the boats this morning, has earned him a large following, and a long lunch here will make the world feel like a beautiful place feels. LC

Farmgate Cafe

English market, Princes Street, Cork, farmgatecork.ie

The market is not the only enviable aspect of Cork’s English market. The 25-year-old café and restaurant is also of rare beauty and it is worth spending long lunch breaks. Kay Harte and now her daughter Rebecca have been feeding hungry market visitors for a generation. Combine the oyster appetizer with the lamb stew for a timelessly delicious Irish lunch that you won’t find anywhere else in the country. CC

quay

22 Sea Road, Galway, kaicaferestaurant.com

This Galway restaurant has a large window table where you can spend an afternoon in no time. We use the words of heart and coziness to describe the cooking of cooks, but Jess Murphy’s food is all that and much more. Kai always develops when something new or someone new comes through the door and is greeted in this very special place. CC

Campagne

5 the arches, Gas House Lane, Kilkenny, campagne.ie

If there is an argument for reducing your work week, take time to have lunch in restaurants like Campagne while the rest of the world is working hard. Garrett Byrne makes a Friday lunch to give himself a luxurious start to the weekend, with skilful classic French cuisine that does not do without butter and cream. It helps that Campagne is hidden under a bridge to escape the reality that a long lunch can offer. CC

Dooks Fine Foods

Kerry Street, Fethard, Co Tipperary, dooksfinefoods.ie

The comfortable, armed chairs in Richard Gleeson’s restaurant are just the thing to enjoy the menu in this wonderful place. Eating is deceptively simple, with the focus in the kitchen on getting the best out of every ingredient and making it a better version. CC

Make a day of it

Bun Cha

11 Moore Street, Dublin 1, buncha.ie

If you’re planning a trip to the capital in the near future, you can get the most out of your flying food scene by eating something you won’t find anywhere else. As far as I know there are only three Vietnamese restaurants in Ireland – all in Dublin – and Bun Cha seems to be the current favorite. Sie werden noch lange nach dem Verzehr an das Brötchen Cha mit rauchigem gegrilltem Schweinefleisch, Reisnudeln und einer Handvoll frischer Kräuter denken. Seine knusprigen Frühlingsrollen beschämen die meisten chinesischen Imbisse. LC

Die glückliche Birne

15 Tower Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, thehappypear.ie

Nein, nicht die Wanderung von Bray nach Greystones (obwohl Sie sich frei fühlen, einen Tag damit zu verbringen), sondern ein Tretboot mit der Familie auf dem Kanalweg von Inchicore nach Clondalkin bringt Sie zum West-Dublin-Outlet des Brüderimperiums. Es befindet sich im wunderschönen Round Tower Center und im Garten, der die Geschichte dieses alten Dubliner Gebiets erklärt – das im Laufe der Jahrhunderte von Mönchen über Wikinger zu Veganern geworden ist. CC

Mamó

Mamó

Hafenhaus, Hafenstraße, Howth, Co Dublin, mamorestaurant.ie

Der Cliff Walk in Howth ist einer der spektakulärsten Stadtwanderungen. Und (sagen Sie es nicht den Südseiten) der Blick auf die Bucht von Dublin vom Nordende ist weitläufiger und dramatischer als der Blick von der anderen Seite. Nach Ihrem Gipfel (mit oder ohne Sherpa) können Sie sich bei Mamó auf Meereshöhe ausruhen. Das Lieblingswort für Großmutter ist der Name dieses Restaurants, das von der frisch verheirateten Jess D’Arcy, die vor dem Haus arbeitet, und ihrem Chefkoch Killian Durkin stammt. Es ist eine köstliche Verbindung von Ort und Zutaten. Snack auf eingelegtem Hering und der unverzichtbaren Curry-Butter (vertrau mir). Die Muscheln sind ein Tag für sich. Wenn es auf der Speisekarte steht, beenden Sie es mit der Howth-Honig-Torte mit Meersalz-Eis, um Wellen und melierte Hügel auf absolut köstliche Weise zusammenzubringen. CC

Arán Bäckerei

8 The Arches, Barrack Street, Kilkenny, arankilkenny.ie

Nicole Server und Bart Pawlukojc lernten sich während ihres Praktikums bei Noma in Kopenhagen kennen und trafen nach einigen Jahren in einigen der angesehensten Restaurants Dänemarks die Entscheidung, nach Irland zu ziehen und sich in Kilkenny niederzulassen, wo Pawlukojc gelebt hatte ein Teenager. Sie backen jeden Morgen durch die Nacht, um frischen Sauerteig, Baguettes und Bauernbrote zu sich zu nehmen, und das Café scheint nie eine Pause zu haben – es ist schwer vorstellbar, wohin alle ihre Kunden gingen, bevor sie öffneten. Das ganztägig geöffnete Menü verwendet die besten regionalen Produkte wie Ziegenforelle, Wildschweinwurst von Dizzy Farm und wilde Kilkenny-Pilze. Probieren Sie eine Besichtigung des Schlosses und seines Geländes aus. LC

Fischerfang

Einheit 4, Port Oriel, Hafen von Clogherhead, Co Louth, fishermanscatch.ie

Nicht viele Fish-and-Chip-Lieferwagen fangen ihren eigenen Fisch, aber das bekommen Sie beim Fisherman’s Catch. Das Fischgeschäft, an dem der Van angebaut ist, wurde 2009 eröffnet, aber erst im letzten Sommer beschloss die Familie Kirwan, auf warmes Essen umzusteigen, und was an diesem Tag gefangen wurde, steht auf der Speisekarte. Unternehmen Sie einen Spaziergang am Strand von Clogherhead oder über die Landzunge und belohnen Sie sich mit knusprigem Seehecht, Pommes Frites und frisch geschälten Austern aus der Region. LC

Lagerhaus Burren

Kincora Road, Rathbaun, Lisdoonvarna, Co Clare, roadsidetavern.ie

Eine Pilgerfahrt zu Pater Teds Haus, eine Brandung in Lahinch oder ein Spaziergang auf dem Burren: Es gibt so viele denkwürdige Dinge zu tun, bevor Sie im Burren Storehouse, Birgitta Curtins geräumiger Scheune eines Cafés enden. Das Herzstück ist ein Eisenofen im Heath Robinson-Stil, der von Peter, Birgittas Teilzeit-Erfinder-Ehemann, entworfen wurde. Es befindet sich neben einem Holzofen, in dem die besten Zutaten der Region den ausgezeichneten Teig übersteigen. CC

Vaughan’s Anchor Inn

Hauptstraße, Liscannor, Co Clare, vaughans.ie

Nach einem todesmutigen Spaziergang entlang der Cliffs of Moher über Vaughans Anchor Inn zu stolpern, fühlt sich an, als würde man die Food-Lotterie gewinnen – zumal man scheinbar nie weiter als ein paar Millimeter von einer Busladung Touristen entfernt ist, mit denen man normalerweise nicht Hand in Hand geht das beste Essen des Landes. Digging into its roasted Galway langoustine crumble with wild garlic and herb crumb, trio of local oysters, or Liscannor Bay lobster, it’s difficult not to feel a sense of pride that visitors to Ireland’s second-most-visited tourist destination have the opportunity to eat this well. LC

Double 8

5 Village Gate Arcade, Bray, Co Wicklow, double8.online

Hidden away just off Bray’s main street, down a quiet alley optimistically named Village Gate Arcade, Double 8 is where Emma Luk makes her dumplings by hand each day, filling them with local meats and vegetables. Double 8’s short menu consists of four dumplings, available in portions of six or 12, as well as weekly specials, and adding copious amounts of Chinese black vinegar takes them to the next level. Don’t miss the banoffee dessert dumplings, filled with warm banana and caramel and topped with crispy flakes of sea salt. The ideal reward after a Greystones-to-Bray cliff walk. LC

Batch

Main Street, Falcarragh, Co Donegal, batch.ie

We hired our surf boards in a very Donegal fashion the last time we were here. A phone call told us where to find them. We picked them up from the dune, put them back there and then dropped into Dunfanaghy to pay for the rental. In the nearby Gaeltacht village of Falcarragh, Batch is the perfect postbeach treat for hearty soup and sandwiches made with excellent local ingredients. CC

Harbour Bar, home of Fisk Seafood Bar

Fisk Seafood Bar

Harbour Bar, Downings, Co Donegal, fiskseafoodbar.com

At the top of a hill in Downings, in a shack-like structure connected to the Harbour Bar, Fisk serves local seafood, inspired by owners Tony and Lina’s travels around the world. The excellent-value menu changes depending on what’s available, but local crab claws, prawns, mussels and mackerel pâté on toasted Scarpello & Co sourdough usually feature. The outdoor table, with perfect views over north Donegal beaches, is worth putting up with some inclement weather for, but the seats inside have a particular cosiness about them. Lunch on Saturdays and Sundays only, and they don’t take bookings. LC

SUNDAY LUNCH

The Old Spot

The Old Spot

14 Bath Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4, theoldspot.ie

Sundays and roast dinners are inseparable, but when you want something a bit more special than what comes out of your own oven, head for the Old Spot. Its weekly roasts include beer-roasted free-range chicken with sausage, sage and onion stuffing, or Pat McLoughlin’s dry-aged sirloin of beef, both with duck-fat roasties and cauliflower cheese, or take your Sunday dining up a notch with Gloucester Old Spot pork belly, mustard mousseline, York cabbage and Puy lentils. LC

The Legal Eagle

1-2 Chancery Place, Dublin 7, thelegaleagle.ie

The Seriously Seventies Sunday-lunch menu is shamelessly 1970s. Prawn cocktail? Yes. Deep-fried Brie? You betcha. Chicken cordon bleu? Check. But like everything the restaurateur Elaine Murphy does, the ingredients in these food cliches are the best she can get her hands on. A generation can relive childhood Sunday dinners deliciously. CC

Bastible

111 South Circular Road, Dublin 8, bastible.com

Bastible has always been one of Dublin’s most sought-after Sunday-lunch destinations for those in the know, but the arrival home of the former Noma chef Cúán Greene, now Bastible’s head chef, has had the food world in something of a spin. Sunday lunch here is a journey through foraging, fermentation and maximum flavour, with plates of food often so breathtakingly beautiful that you may struggle to eat them and ruin the picture. LC

Old Street

Old Street, Malahide, Co Dublin, oldstreet.ie

Old Street’s Sunday roast rib of beef with giant Yorkshire puddings has been a permanent fixture on the menu since it opened, in 2017, and for good reason: if it ever took it off there would probably be a riot. The menu’s not actually roast heavy, with seafood pie, pasta and grilled sea trout also featuring, for example, and on Sundays children eat free (one for each adult). Along with its lovingly composed wine list, these are all more reasons to visit. A walk along the seafront after lunch is yet another. LC

The Tannery

The Tannery

10 Quay Street, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, tannery.ie

Sunday lunch tends to be a family affair, and it would be easy to assume that Paul and Máire Flynn’s white-tableclothed first-floor restaurant in a Dungarvan town house isn’t an ideal place to take younger members of the family, but that would be a mistake. Despite the fine-dining appearance, the Tannery happily welcomes all ages for its crab creme brulee and rib-eye steak with Coolea cauliflower cheese, and if ordering from the children’s menu, rest assured it comes presented with all the panache of the adult food. The perfect place to take a budding gourmet. LC

Snaffles Restaurant

Castle Leslie, Glaslough, Co Monaghan, castleleslie.com

A proper big-house school of cooking is in place here, with inspiration for some of the recipes having been taken from the estate cookbook of this Monaghan castle in the village of Glaslough. Your wild-meat Sunday lunch doesn’t get much better than a plate of venison from the estate or rare-breed pork with kitchen-garden vegetables. CC

1826 Adare

Main Street, Adare, Co Limerick, 1826adare.ie

Wade Murphy understands the leisurely nature of a Sunday lunch. So the chef’s Adare version is a late lunch where service starts at 3pm with sittings until 5pm. The menu is the simplest of ideas, with two choices for each course, so your decision-making brain can put its feet up after a long week’s work. Yorkshire puddings and duck-fat roasties are a must. CC

St George’s Terrace (NOW CLOSED)

St George’s Terrace, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, stgeorgesterrace.com

If you thought beef Wellington for Sunday lunch was a lost tradition, then we’re here to tell you different. All the roasts are under the roof of this former bank building on the banks of the Shannon: chicken, pork and that Wellington, with great vegetables from gardens nearby and an elegant room in which to enjoy it all. CC

The Courthouse Restaurant

1 Monaghan Street, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, courthouserestaurant.ie

At €28 for three courses, the Sunday lunch at this Carrickmacross restaurant is a proper steal. There are plenty of other offerings in this price bracket, but chef-owner Conor Mee is cooking at a different level from the carvery cavalcade. I loved how they cooked the vegetables here on my last visit, and, along with roasted meats, they’re regularly roasting celeriac for the non-meat-eaters’ Sunday lunch. CC

The Olde Post Inn

Cloverhill, Co Cavan, theoldepostinn.com

The Cavan chef Gearóid Lynch and his wife, Tara, have maintained a lovely piece of social history in Cloverhill as a different kind of hub for nearly two decades, after taking over a restaurant in the former post office. Their diners come from both sides of the Border, and Lynch is a champion of great Irish food, which makes Sunday lunch here a real joy. CC

PIT STOP

The Duck

Courtown Road, Gorey, Co Wexford, marlfieldhouse.com

If you’re beach- or ferry-bound, the Duck, at Marlfield House, near Gorey, is worth making some extra time to visit. In a converted stone outhouse next to the big house, this is a casual-dining spot that benefits from a high-end kitchen garden in the grounds and a real sense of what makes a good lunch. CC

The Fatted Calf

Church Street, Athlone, Co Westmeath, thefattedcalf.ie

When next in the midlands, take whatever route leads through Athlone so you have an excuse for lunch at the Fatted Calf. Dee Adamson’s plates of food are surprising in the best possible way, with dishes such as pickled Irish silver darlings (pickled herrings) with dill, chive sour cream and anise-poached beets as lovely to look at as they are to eat. LC

Brownes

Brownes

The Square, Tuam, Co Galway, brownestuam.ie

They only serve lunch on a Friday here, but it’s based on the farmers’ market, so it’s worth putting on your itinerary if heading west or east as an above-average lunch on the road. Stevie Lane is the grandson chef of the original owner of Brownes, and he and his wife, Amanda, have reinvented the place with a focus on excellent food. CC

The Twelve

Barna, Galway, thetwelvehotel.ie

This hotel is a destination in itself, but if you’re travelling farther up or down the coast, make time to stop here for lunch. The Pins Gastro Bar does friendly casual eating with high-end ingredients, with snacks such as Doon Castle oysters. Or try the in-house Pizza Dozzina, where a wood-fired Connemara taco with chilli-spiced lamb awaits. CC

Sweet Beat Cafe

Bridge Street, Sligo, sweetbeat.ie

The best kind of vegetarian restaurant is one where you don’t miss the meat. Carolanne Rushe grew this lovely cafe from a market stall in Strandhill, and it has been our regular pit stop in Sligo town on the way to Donegal or farther west. Flavour-filled salads, soups and sandwiches are all here, and the hummus, made in house, is some of the best in Ireland. Bring at least one tub with you when you leave.

Strandfield Cafe

Ballymascanlon, Dundalk, Co Louth, facebook.com/strandfield

Yes, it will take you off the conveyor belt that is the M1 but I guarantee the extra time will be worth your while. On the grounds of a farm, this is a shop and garden centre too, without the bewildering too-muchness that can come with that particular food and retail experience. There’s wood-fired pizza, brilliant baking from scratch and lots more to make a trip up north or a spin down south a proper pleasure. CC

Hunter’s Hotel

Newrath Bridge, Rathnew, Co Wicklow, hunters.ie

It’s probably one of the oldest pit stops in the country, an inn where once your horses might have been watered while you took a turn around the garden to take the kinks out of your legs after a long, bumpy carriage ride. The food at Hunter’s is the definition of timeless cooking, but that’s what its customers love about it, and this place still does it with style. CC

Cafe Hans

Moor Lane, Cashel, Co Tipperary, facebook.com

There are plenty of people who aren’t passing through taking up the seats in this lovely little cafe. When I visited they didn’t take cards, so they are not visibly catering for the passing motorway crowd. As a second-generation restaurant family (father Hans-Peter Matthiae once had a Michelin star at Chez Hans), they know food. The good stuff, home cooked and served with a lot of charm. CC

Ubh Cafe

Ubh Cafe

2 George’s Street, Piercetown, Newbridge, Co Kildare, ubh.ie

Ubh’s owner, Emma Spain, worked as a pastry chef in fine-dining restaurants before deciding she needed a more balanced lifestyle. Simultaneously, she decided that Newbridge, not far from where she grew up, needed somewhere to get “a banging lunch”, and so Ubh (Irish for egg) was born. The plates burst with colour and flavour, they roast their own coffee, and the loft-like upstairs feels more New York than Newbridge. LC

360 Cookhouse

Castle Street, Dungarvan, Co Waterford, 360cookhouse.ie

Nothing at 360 Cookhouse is ordinary, not the bountiful food, and not the covered, greenery-filled secret garden at the back. Whatever the weather, you can comfortably retire here – the roof will keep the rain off, and the heaters will keep the cold at bay – leaving you to enjoy the 360 fish pie with salmon, smoked haddock, cod and prawns so large you didn’t know they made them that way, or the Castle Street fish and chips with buttermilk and panko-coated cod, cucumber, mint and radish salad, preserved lemon yogurt and fries. LC

SPEEDY

Only – Oriental Bakery & Tea

66 Middle Abbey Street, Dublin 1, facebook.com/onlybakeryandtea

Only Oriental only does a few things – Taiwanese chicken, home-made egg tarts and bubble tea – but it does them very well. The Chinese-American food writer Mei Chin said earlier this year that it’s the only place in Ireland making Taiwanese chicken properly, and the plates of butter-soft chicken, in their light batter sprinkled with chilli, has Asian students lining up throughout the day. LC

Bread 41

41 Pearse Street, Dublin 2, breadnation.ie/eatery

The cafe attached to Eoin Cluskey’s Bread Nation bakery is understandably built on bread, with sandwiches, toasties and salads all served with its organic sourdoughs, oat porridge and malt loaves. Earlier this year they added sourdough pizzas to the mix. They believe food should be simple, made with as few ingredients as possible (such as the three in their bread, compared with 37 in the average industrial loaf), and there’s a no-wifi, no-outlets rule, so leave the technology at the door and focus on the food. LC

Chimac

76 Aungier Street, Dublin 2, chimac.ie

Its Korean fried free-range chicken caused something of a stampede after Chimac opened, last May, but thankfully things have calmed down, leaving a steady flow of Korean barbecue burgers, sriracha caramel nugs and KimCheese fries making their way out of the kitchen seven days a week. Fifteen euro will get you an excellent burger, the crispiest fries and a soft drink, but if it has been a tough week, a mug of frosé (frozen rose) is recommended. LC

Cloud Picker

Cloud Picker

42 Pearse Street, Dublin 2, cloudpickercoffee.ie

Cloud Picker Coffee owners (and partners) Frank Kavanagh and Peter Sztal moved their cafe from Trinity College Dublin’s Science Gallery, directly across the street, into their own space earlier this year, and with it unleashed a new level of culinary creativity. The salad counter is a temple to grains and vegetables, and Sztal, who’s Polish, has even brought in some family recipes, with his mum’s goulash, sauerkraut and blueberry yeast buns appearing on the menu. And the Coffee is excellent, obviously. LC

The Market Kitchen

Temple Bar Food Market, Meeting House Square, Dublin 2, themarketkitchen.org

Started by McNally Family Farm progeny Sarah (daughter of Jenny and Patrick) and friend Liadain Kaminska, the Market Kitchen uses produce from the surrounding Temple Bar Food Market to serve up flavour-bursting combinations each Saturday. Their understanding of flavour is nothing short of remarkable, and every weekend they manage to elevate the ordinary to the extraordinary, with dishes such as fried egg on sourdough toast with beans, beet hummus, dukkah, zhoug, pink pickles, rhubarb ketchup, pea shoots and leaves. LC

Tiller + Grain

23 Frederick Street South, Dublin 2, tillerandgrain.ie

The former Ottolenghi chef Clair Dowling moved home to Dublin earlier this year to open Tiller + Grain, and the books lining the walls (including those of her mentors) give some idea of where she gets her stunning flavour inspiration from. Meat and fish are cooked on an indoor barbecue, bread comes from Bread 41 (see previous entry), vegetables are predominantly from Dublin, and it’s the type of place that will redefine what you think of “salad”. LC

Fish Shop

Fish Shop

76 Benburb Street, Smithfield, Dublin 7, fish-shop.ie

Casual fish-and-chip shop turned natural-wine bar, Fish Shop is open for lunch six days a week, and it’s just the place to slip away to when you want an impressive lunch outside of the (occasional) chaos of the city centre. There are few better places in Dublin for fresh seafood, and apart from the always-on beer-battered catch of the day, you’ll find dishes such as Russian salad and anchovy on toast, Lambay Island crab croquettes and palourde clams with Dublin chard – all of which pair perfectly with its extensive sherry list. LC

Miyazaki

1a Evergreen Street, Ballyphehane, Cork, facebook.com/miyazakicork

Looking for directions in Cork recently, a woman told me to take a left “at the Chinese place on the corner”. Miyazaki is Japanese, rather than Chinese, and this small corner place was for a while the only Cork location where you could taste the exquisite cooking of Takashi Miyazaki. He has moved on to create the fine-dining restaurant Ichigo Ichie, but Miyazaki continues to put more craft into takeaway or eat-in-perched-on-a-stool food than many people do in spendier, more sit-down kinds of places. CC

Bia Rebel

409 Ormeau Road, Belfast, biarebel.com

You can eat it quickly, but Brian Donnelly puts lots of slow work into his Belfast ramen. There’s 40 hours cooking in a bowl. His partner, Jenny Holland, has been determined to make sure every ingredient in there is exquisite since they first opened their doors, generating a whole new audience for the loveliness that is beautifully made ramen. CC

Flipside

Unit 2, Embankment, Rockwood Parade, Sligo, flipside.ie

Sligo is not the easiest town to navigate by car. It is seizing up with traffic and overloaded car parks, but once you find your way to its pedestrianised riverside walk everything feels Zen again. Flipside is a burger place where the veggie options (halloumi poppers are still talked about in our house) are as good as if not better than the foods with a face. The condiments, such as house pickles and slices of beefy tomato, are as carefully curated as the main events. CC

SPECIAL OCCASION

Chapter One

18-19 Parnell Square North, Dublin 1, chapteronerestaurant.com

Yes, there are people in suits here. But over a long lunch at Chapter One you get the impression that ties get loosened and windows are cracked open in busy schedules to make the most of the parade of delicious dishes that come at you from Ross Lewis’s kitchen. Whether for a celebration, a gossipy catch-up or the marking of some life landmark, Chapter One is the place. CC

The GreenHouse

21 Dawson Street, Dublin 2, thegreenhouserestaurant.ie

The second Michelin star finally arrived, so tables will get rarer and, presumably, pricier. Until then we should all enjoy Mickael Viljanen’s cooking as often as we can. It has long been at two-star level, with the dial flickering towards three on some dishes. Lunch here is truly memorable. CC

Uno Mas

Uno Mas

6 Aungier Street, Dublin 2, unomas.ie

Like its sibling, Etto, this Spanish-inspired restaurant has one of the best lunch menus in the city, with dishes such as rabbit and mushroom rice, ajo blanco with fresh crab and cucumber, and flan de queso as part of a €28 three-course menu. And, also like Etto, the food, staff and wine never disappoint. LC

Shouk

40 Drumcondra Road Lower, Dublin 9, facebook.com/shoukdublin

This Middle Eastern hot spot is my go-to celebration location: it’s BYOB with €7 corkage (and proper wine glasses), so you can crack out the really good bottles, and they’ll let you bring your own cake at no extra charge. The staff are sunny, the food is joyful, and the space is always buzzing. Don’t miss the arayes – deep-fried pockets of beef and lamb mince with tzatziki – and the very generous meze. LC

Liath

Blackrock Market, 19a Main Street, Blackrock, Co Dublin, liathrestaurant.com

Damien Grey’s cooking, in his little corner of Blackrock Market, is world class, and the only downside to Liath is that it’s so small, with the 22 seats so sought after that only a small percentage of people will ever get to try it – those who are most persistent when each month’s bookings are released. The introduction this year of a Saturday lunch service was a very welcome one. LC

Potager

7 Church Street, Skerries, Co Dublin, potager.ie

The former Chapter One head chef Cathal Leonard and his partner, Sarah Ryan, opened Potager in May of this year, in the old Red Bank building in Skerries, and within weeks were being credited with making the town a food destination. Their innovative cooking and respectful but exciting use of north Co Dublin’s best produce (for such dishes as potato bread with lovage butter, and red mullet with Rush tomatoes, basil and frozen buttermilk) are reason enough to go. That the five-course tasting menu (including a lot of extras), available for dinner or Sunday lunch, is only €55 is another. LC

Ox

1 Oxford Street, Belfast, oxbelfast.com

I’ve seen first (singed-fingered) hand the meticulous effort that goes into Stephen Toman’s cooking in this beautiful Belfast restaurant. A lot of chefs at this level save their energy for evening sittings only, but Ox is a rare combination of brilliance and sheer hard graft where all stops are pulled out at every sitting. Lunch here, with light spilling in from the Lagan, is a lesson in flavour, texture and temperature. CC

Sage

Sage

The Courtyard, 8 Main Street, Midleton, Co Cork, sagerestaurant.ie

Kevin Aherne and his wife, Réidín, are doers. They run two restaurants in a courtyard off Midleton’s main street, and host fEast, aka East Cork Food & Drink Festival, each year. Lunch here is just at weekends but worth booking ahead for. Aherne’s 12-mile menu – everything on it comes from within a 12-mile, or just under 20km, radius – teamed with an ambitious kitchen with a lot of talent, makes lunch at Sage a true treat. CC

Gregans Castle

Ballyvaughan, Co Clare, gregans.ie

The fine-dining restaurant is only open for dinner, but the hotel’s Corkscrew Bar offers lunch that’s several notches up from most bar bites. Flaggy Shore oysters feature regularly, along with Burren smoked salmon and house-made brown bread. There aren’t many bars where you can order a whole roast grouse with mash, but that’s on the menu here, too. CC

The Cook & Gardener

Rathmullan House, Rathmullan, Co Donegal, rathmullanhouse.com

The shores of Donegal are teeming with seafood – something the Cook & Gardener restaurant takes full advantage of. The menu is flooded with local scallops, Mulroy Bay mussels and Greencastle-landed cod, and if you ever get the chance to order the whole locally caught lobster, don’t pass it up. Many of the menu’s other ingredients come from the walled garden behind the restaurant. LC

