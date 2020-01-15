advertisement

“I have been waiting for years for demand. Every drink has a cycle.” Doug Leddin speaks of a shift towards rum. Vodka, whiskey and gin have all run in the sun and he believes the time has come for rum.

On Friday, Ireland’s first tiki bar, Ohana, opens on Harcourt Street in Dublin, named after a line by Lilo & Stitch – “Ohana means family” – and family, according to Leddin, means everything.

Going to a Georgian cellar on a cold January afternoon isn’t the expected preamble of a tropical paradise, but escaping reality is what they’re looking for and picking up on the international trend for tiki eateries, an interpretation of the U.S. rumbars from the 1930s that were lit with tiki torches.

This bar is one million kilometers from understatement: a lively, kitschy, romantic mix of tropical themes, from Caribbean pirates to Pacific islands. The original floor plan of the building has been transformed into four lush, darkened rooms – 100 seats, 200 seats – whose blue-green and crystal blue walls are interrupted by pieces of custom-made wallpaper made from oversized palm leaves.

Ohana Tiki-Bar: The blue-green and crystal blue walls are interrupted by parts of a customized wallpaper made from oversized palm leaves

Ohana Tiki Bar: There is seating for 100, capacity for 200

Ohana Tiki Bar: The name comes from a line in Lilo & Stitch – ohana means family in Hawaiian

There are rattan and bamboo chairs, leather seats, shiny gold accents, foliage and neon signs (“for Insta”). Outside there is a small smoking area with artificial grass flooring and more bamboo. The tiles at the bar and DJ booth pick up on the bamboo theme and there are sculptures inspired by the Easter Islands, a wall made of Polynesian face masks and beautiful octopus candle holders. There are also clearly untropical retro radiators.

Lanterns characterize the atmospheric cove area, a former vault – its huge steel doors are now part of the decor – with a vaulted brick ceiling and a lighted glass cabinet that houses the most expensive bottle in the house: 500 ml Bacardi rum in a limited edition 150. Birthday of the company. It is sold for € 350 per glass.

In addition to novelties at attractive prices, Ohana will offer more than 300 types of rum from € 5.50 with many around € 8 or € 9 as well as whiskeys, vodkas, gins, wines and craft beers (plus discreetly hidden taps for more pedestrian brands by design).

Ohana Tiki Bar: The bay is a former vault

Ohana: The bar takes up the bamboo theme

The bar starts with about eight cocktails (11 – 15 €); the house rum is chai from trinidad, where leddin is an investor. (In a bamboozling twist, he says they plan to finish and bottle Chai Rum in Mayo by 2022.)

The serving vessels, a versatile collection of hand-decorated tiki mugs, conjure up a smile that shows a monkey’s head, a skull, a half-peeled banana and a treasure chest on a mug. There are also glasses (tailor-made, from Greece, Italy and the USA).

Ohana-Tiki-Bar: The neon tube was designed for Insta.

Ohana: Some drinks come in eclectic, hand-decorated tiki bar cups

Ohana: The bar starts with about eight cocktails at a price of 11 to 15 €

Third Mind Design and BHA carried out the renovation – the interior alone cost 100,000 euros. The basement was a disused office when Leddin, who has a background in hospitality marketing, and Ian Redmond, who owns Tramline on D’Olier Street, signed a management lease.

Leddin; “Ohana’s general manager, Will Lynch; and his cocktail creator, Paddy Noir, will manage the bar with a team of 10 people. The profiles of the bar’s Instagram followers – after 6 weeks it is 4,492 – indicate the greatest interest of 25- to 34-year-olds (followed by 35-year-olds) – to 44-year-olds and then to 18- to 24-year-olds, 57 percent of whom are women, and there is still a YouTube cocktail channel.

“We try to do everything differently, but we don’t take ourselves too seriously,” they say. At the same time Leddin adds: “We want to be one of the best bars in the world.”

