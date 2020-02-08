advertisement

The population of the coastal town of Balbriggan in Co Dublin has grown tremendously in recent years – it now has the youngest population in Ireland and is one of the most multicultural cities.

About 31 percent of the population is of non-Irish descent, which means that many new citizens cast their first votes today in an Irish general election.

advertisement

“I am voting here in Ireland for the first time. It’s nice to have a voice and I’m proud to vote because I like to fight for the good, ”said Kalpana O’Brien. Ms. O’Brien moved from Mauritius to Ireland in 2008 and became a citizen last year.

Kalpana and Gerry O’Brien vote in Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Photo: Jade Wilson

Ms. O’Brien was happy to receive her voting card and checked the post every day for the past week. “I waited and waited and when the time finally came I felt so happy and proud to be an Irish citizen,” she said.

Ms. O’Brien’s husband, Gerry O’Brien, said he was pleased to accompany his wife to the first poll at the local polling station. “It’s great that she’s coming in there today and making a contribution. She is interested in politics and wants to change the dynamics here.

Nicole Gani (21) was born in Zimbabwe and moved to Ireland with her family in 2008. Today was her first vote in a general election. “For me it’s about seeing changes because things are not going so well in the healthcare system, for example. So I’m inclined to vote for people who make the best of it. But it’s great that we as women and black women can vote in the first place and that we can tell the people who represent us what we want to see. “

Abinbola Makinwa Voting in Balbriggan, Co Dublin. Photo: Jade Wilson

Ms. Gani’s father Artwell Gani accompanied his daughter to the polling station of the St. Molaga National School today. He said he was “very happy” that he and his daughter could vote in Ireland. Mr. Artwell had his citizenship on time to vote in the 2016 general election and noticed that this time he was looking for a party that would address “issues such as housing and homelessness”.

Nigerian-born Tony Gomina became a citizen here four years ago and said: “It feels good to be able to help shape politics and decide who will rule the country. It’s a pretty good experience. “Mr. Gomina said inclusiveness was important to him as an immigrant. He described Balbriggan as a” beautiful and multicultural place to live, “however said that” politicians need to start talking about inclusivity here.

“I have three Masters degrees and I don’t seem to have the job that matches my qualifications. We don’t have the opportunity to gain this experience. I pray that the better candidate who will advance this country will win.”

Abinbola Makinwa from Nigeria says he has lived here for so long that “people call me Paddy”. Mr. Makinwa moved to Ireland 24 years ago, became a citizen 12 years ago and has voted “many times” in Ireland since then. “It is very important for me. It is good if my vote is counted as a minority in the community and I can have a say in being part of the movement for change and voting for someone who is doing the right thing for people,” said he.

As of today, the turnout at the St. Molaga National School polling station was 18.5 percent. The polling station agrees that polling stations will see a steadier stream of voters throughout the day during the Saturday election, rather than the rush that can be seen on Fridays.

advertisement