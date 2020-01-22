You may have eaten in some of these places.
This is because the bait made from pizza, Chinese, fish and chips, curry, spice bag and burrito is far too strong. Yes, you can be good and limit your eating habits, but stop completely?
If you want to try new places, the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards have published the list of the best places in Ireland.
Saba to Go in Rathmines, Dublin, was recognized as Ireland’s most popular snack at the sixth annual Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.
Donegal’s Bamboo Court was voted the country’s best Chinese takeaway, while Rathfarnham’s Bombay Pantry was also recognized for its remarkable Indian cuisine.
Kevin Street’s Boojum also received Best Mexican Award, while Xian Street Food (Galway), Shapla Indian (Carlow), Bamboo Court (Donegal) and Camile Thai (Limerick) were winners in their respective provincial categories.
Macari 101, in Naas, Kildare won the prestigious award for best shredder.
According to Just Eat, more than 17,000 people have attended the awards in the past few weeks. Here are all the winners of the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards 2020:
Best Takeout Food Ireland – Saba to go, Rathmines
Best Takeout Food Dublin – Takeaway Saba, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Best take away food Leinster – Shapla Indians, Carlow
Best takeaway food Connacht – Xian Street Food, Galway
Best take away food Ulster – Bamboo dish, Letterkenny, Donegal
Best take away food Münster – Camile Thai, Limerick
Ireland’s favorite dish – spice bag
best Chinese – Bamboo dish, Letterkenny, Donegal
best Indian – Bombay Pantry, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Best Thai – Saba to go, Rathmines
Best Mexican – Boojum, Kevin Street, Dublin 2
Best Japanese – Wagamama, South King Street, Dublin 2
Best Middle East – – Zaytoon, Camden Street, Dublin 2
Best breakfast – McDonalds, Swords, Dublin
Best burger – Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Donegal
Best chipper – Macari 101, Naas, Kildare
Best curry – Shapla Indians, Carlow
Best healthy takeaway food – Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Donegal
Best take away lunch – Metro, Castletroy, Limerick
Best pizza – Wood-based pizza, Terenure, Dublin 6
Best salad – Hacked, Fairview, Dublin 3
Best spice pouch – San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Best sustainability – Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Best vegan – Camile Thai, Greystones, Wicklow
Best vegetarian – Camile Thai, Limerick
Congratulations to all winners.