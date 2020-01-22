advertisement

You may have eaten in some of these places.

Be careful of anyone who tells you that they follow a strict diet consistently in January.

No, we don’t have it.

This is because the bait made from pizza, Chinese, fish and chips, curry, spice bag and burrito is far too strong. Yes, you can be good and limit your eating habits, but stop completely?

Go out!

If you want to try new places, the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards have published the list of the best places in Ireland.

Saba to Go in Rathmines, Dublin, was recognized as Ireland’s most popular snack at the sixth annual Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.

Donegal’s Bamboo Court was voted the country’s best Chinese takeaway, while Rathfarnham’s Bombay Pantry was also recognized for its remarkable Indian cuisine.

Kevin Street’s Boojum also received Best Mexican Award, while Xian Street Food (Galway), Shapla Indian (Carlow), Bamboo Court (Donegal) and Camile Thai (Limerick) were winners in their respective provincial categories.

Macari 101, in Naas, Kildare won the prestigious award for best shredder.

According to Just Eat, more than 17,000 people have attended the awards in the past few weeks. Here are all the winners of the Just Eat National Takeaway Awards 2020:

Best Takeout Food Ireland – Saba to go, Rathmines

Best Takeout Food Dublin – Takeaway Saba, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Best take away food Leinster – Shapla Indians, Carlow

Best takeaway food Connacht – Xian Street Food, Galway

Best take away food Ulster – Bamboo dish, Letterkenny, Donegal

Best take away food Münster – Camile Thai, Limerick

Ireland’s favorite dish – spice bag

best Chinese – Bamboo dish, Letterkenny, Donegal

best Indian – Bombay Pantry, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Best Thai – Saba to go, Rathmines

Best Mexican – Boojum, Kevin Street, Dublin 2

Best Japanese – Wagamama, South King Street, Dublin 2

Best Middle East – – Zaytoon, Camden Street, Dublin 2

Best breakfast – McDonalds, Swords, Dublin

Best burger – Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Donegal

Best chipper – Macari 101, Naas, Kildare

Best curry – Shapla Indians, Carlow

Best healthy takeaway food – Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Donegal

Best take away lunch – Metro, Castletroy, Limerick

Best pizza – Wood-based pizza, Terenure, Dublin 6

Best salad – Hacked, Fairview, Dublin 3

Best spice pouch – San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Best sustainability – Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

Best vegan – Camile Thai, Greystones, Wicklow

Best vegetarian – Camile Thai, Limerick

Congratulations to all winners.

