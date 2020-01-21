Saba to Go in Rathmines, south of Dublin was recognized as Ireland’s most popular snack at the sixth annual Just Eat National Takeaway Awards.
Camile Thai in Greystones, in Co Wicklow, won one of several new categories on Tuesday night for being the best vegan takeaway. Camile Thai in Phibsborough, north of Dublin, won the sustainability category, another new award.
In the middle of the chic kids on the block, McDonalds in Swords in the north of Dublin won the best breakfast to go.
According to Just Eat, the app for ordering and delivering groceries, more than 17,000 people have attended the award ceremony in the past few weeks, which suggests that take-away food may be what they want in January – or just the idea they have was open to everyone, not just take away customers.
The ever-popular spice bag was again voted Ireland’s most popular take-away dish. Burrito, chicken korma, fish and chips and pepperoni pizza take first place.
The winners come from all over Ireland. Shapla Indian in Carlow won the award for Leinsters best takeaway food. Xian Street Food in Galway won in Connacht; Camile Thai in Limerick won in Münster; and Bamboo Court in Letterkenny won in Ulster. Saba to Go was also voted the best takeaway and best Thai takeaway in Dublin.
The awards were presented tonight at Twenty Two in Dublin.
2020 Just Eat National Takeaway Awards winner
Best take away food Ireland Saba to go, Rathmines
Best take away food Dublin Takeaway Saba, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Best takeaway food in Leinster Shapla Indians, Carlow
Best takeaway food Connacht Xian Street Food, Galway
Best take away food Ulster Bamboo dish, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Best take away food Münster Camile Thai, Limerick
Ireland’s favorite dish spice bag
best Chinese Bamboo dish, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
best Indian Bombay Pantry, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14
Best Thai Saba to go, Rathmines
Best Mexican Boojum, Kevin Street, Dublin 2
Best Japanese Wagamama, South King Street, Dublin 2
Best Middle East Zaytoon, Camden Street, Dublin 2
Best breakfast McDonalds, Swords, Co Dublin
Best burger Friars Rest, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Best chipper Macari 101, Naas, Co Kildare
Best curry Shapla Indians, Carlow
Best healthy takeaway food Burrito Loco, Letterkenny, Co Donegal
Best take-away lunch Metro, Castletroy, Limerick
Best pizza Wood-based pizza, Terenure, Dublin 6
Best salad Hacked, Fairview, Dublin 3
Best spice pouch San Sab, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Best sustainability Camile Thai, Phibsborough, Dublin 7
Best vegan Camile Thai, Greystones, Co Wicklow
Best vegetarian Camile Thai, Limerick
Irish Times
Food & drink club
Exclusive events, competitions, reviews & recipes
Join now